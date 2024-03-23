Businesses in Rome, AEPI: shared commitment to overcome fear and support hopes

The fears of not having adequate means to face the challenges of globalization, for those who had the strength to withstand the impact of the pandemic. The hope of resisting adversity and restarting with strength and vigor, in the interests of the companies themselves and of the entire social, as well as economic, fabric. And do so by relying on the commitment of employers' associations capable of supporting businesses. Fears and hopes: two apparently antithetical concepts at the center of the conference held in the Sala Carroccio of the Palazzo Senatorio in Rome, promoted by the AEPI Confederation (European Professional and Business Associations) and which saw speakers representing the Capitoline institutions, exponents of the political forces: the president of the Capitoline Assembly Svetlana Celli, the municipal councilor for Agriculture and the Environment Sabrina Alfonsi, and the municipal councilors Valeria Baglio (Democratic Party group leader), Marco Di Stefano (Forza Italia group leader), Francesca Leoncini (Italia Viva councilor), Dario Nanni (Calenda Sindaco council group), Giovanni Quarzo (Brothers of Italy group leader). Honors and conclusions entrusted to AEPI managers: respectively the president of Aepi Città Metropolitana Gady Funaro and the president of AEPI Lazio Raffaele Scamardì.

An important opportunity for discussion also and above all arose from the worrying data relating to entrepreneurship in the capital, as Gady Funaro explained in his introduction: “Between mortality and decline in birth rates of businesses, the situation is alarming. And if fear overwhelms hope, the situation will not be reversed. AEPI, a new and dynamic reality, has precisely this dual objective: to open a reflection that involves employers' associations and institutions and at the same time act to alleviate fears and give hope, taking companies by the hand and accompanying them thanks to training and planning initiatives , as well as the services provided”, concluded Funaro.

If we talk about decline, the shared commitment to stopping it is undeniable. Starting from that of the council, as the president of the Capitoline Assembly Svetlana Celli said. “In Rome we are experiencing a new season of urban recovery and regeneration. The Capitoline administration is implementing a major transformation work with huge investments and strategic choices. We must all feel like protagonists of this favorable moment. Also and above all small and medium-sized businesses and all the professionals involved in the various sectors because they represent a fundamental part of the wealth and potential of our city”. A commitment also reiterated by the Councilor for Agriculture, Environment and Waste Cycle of Rome Capital Sabrina Alfonsi, who during her speech took stock of the state of the art of the company in the area, as well as outlining the lines of intervention of the municipal council and recognize the quality of the work carried out by AEPI.

“The employer and professional association network established by the AEPI Confederation plays a fundamental role in the valorisation of small and medium-sized enterprises which constitute the basis of the productive fabric of Rome and Lazio and, through training, to strengthen the ability to intercept tenders and financing made available by Europe to improve its competitiveness. On this front, for the relaunch of the city's economy, as an administration it is of crucial importance to consolidate the synergy with businesses to make Rome truly attractive for international investments. Among the decisive actions – the councilor specified – are the redevelopment of the commercial fabric of the historic centre, the valorisation of neighborhood businesses and the strengthening of business networks in agreement with the Municipalities. In Rome, in the general production framework, the agricultural sector is of absolute importance, with over 2,200 companies in the municipal area. A sector that has a fundamental role in the ecological transition and whose quality production must be enhanced through the strengthening of technological innovation, supply chains, connections with local markets, catering and distribution. Another sector of excellence in Rome and Lazio is that linked to the circular economy and environmental sustainability for the production of materials derived from recycling and reuse, for example, for urban flooring and in the recovery of paper, plastic, organic waste and textiles”, concluded Alfonsi.

Albeit from different points of view and with different approaches, the representatives of the political forces who participated in the Aepi initiative agreed on the need not to abandon those who decide to start a business or continue to do so. And if the institutions do not intend to leave businesses and professionals alone, even less do the employers' associations, starting with Aepi, as Raffaele Scamardì, regional president of the Confederation, said in closing.

“Aepi wants to act as an interlocutor at a national and territorial level to protect the daily needs of families, small businesses, VAT numbers and professionals. Our goal today is to contribute to the construction of the political agenda of the region and the city with competence, effectiveness, speed and new energy”