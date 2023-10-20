Businesspeople reported having managed to contact investors at the event’s stands
The Entrepreneur Fair was held from Monday to Thursday (15-19.Oct.2023) in São Paulo. In addition to featuring businesspeople and celebrities as speakers, the event had an exhibition stand for entrepreneurs looking for contacts and visibility.
Audi Glory he was one of the people with the business exposed. Owner of the Fuá clothing store, she was in partnership with the company Virtual Fitting Roomwhich created 3D models for the parts.
“The event was cool. Many people were interested in my product, in knowing how it works and in the materials it uses.”said the entrepreneur.
Glória reported that people were interested in opening a franchise of her store. She stated that she was surprised by the public’s curiosity in investing in the brand, which does not work through a franchisee system.
He also spoke about positive contacts that can help the company grow: “Positive contacts from people really interested in what I do”.
Other exhibitors took advantage of the event to reach potential customers, the leads. Johanny TetznerCEO of data analytics startup company BI Solutionsdeclared that he had at least 70 people interested in his company. “Exceeded expectations”.
Of those interested, 20 had a warmer vision. Johanny booked 13 dates; 19 for after the fair, he reported. “The event was really good. We captured a lot of hot topics, and we even left several meetings scheduled for next week”.
Paulo Cesar de Azevedo is CEO of the agency Creative Fern. He stated that his brand’s biggest objective at the Entrepreneur Fair was “present our company to the market”.
Paulo said he managed to attract around 20 customers over the 4 days of the fair. He also highlighted the contact he had with other businesspeople. “I have many cards from different professionals. If you want to outsource a service, these partnerships are essential”.
For him, the biggest advantage of participating in the event was the visibility. “For the brand and new partners it is very interesting”he declared.
How the Entrepreneurial Power As shown in this report, fairs can bring investment and visibility to a business.
Experts say that another advantage of participating in events is gaining knowledge. Many of them have professionals who offer training and lectures to the entrepreneurs who participate.
There are some tips that can be followed to do better at entrepreneurship fairs. Read below:
- stand out – the brand’s visual identity must be prominent on the stand, especially the logo. It must clearly explain the concept and objective of the brand. At the same time, it needs to be eye-catching. These details would serve to attract “organically” a company or visitor to the company’s proposal;
- don’t go alone – the demands of visitors will often be great and it would be impossible to meet everyone in one person. Potential clients and entrepreneurs can also request private meetings with the company’s founder, so someone needs to be in charge of the startup’s stand;
- captivate the customer – rodrigo says that just passing on contact to one person is not enough. It has to be well served, in order to be conquered by the brand’s purpose. “Exchanging the card [de visitas] is important. But much more […] it’s about being able to bring this person into your sales funnel”evaluated;
- right clothes – most entrepreneurship fairs have a more fun and light atmosphere. It’s worth ditching formal clothes and going with lighter pieces.
#Businesses #gain #visibility #customers #Entrepreneur #Fair