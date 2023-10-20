Businesspeople reported having managed to contact investors at the event’s stands

The Entrepreneur Fair was held from Monday to Thursday (15-19.Oct.2023) in São Paulo. In addition to featuring businesspeople and celebrities as speakers, the event had an exhibition stand for entrepreneurs looking for contacts and visibility.

Audi Glory he was one of the people with the business exposed. Owner of the Fuá clothing store, she was in partnership with the company Virtual Fitting Roomwhich created 3D models for the parts.

“The event was cool. Many people were interested in my product, in knowing how it works and in the materials it uses.”said the entrepreneur.

Glória reported that people were interested in opening a franchise of her store. She stated that she was surprised by the public’s curiosity in investing in the brand, which does not work through a franchisee system.

He also spoke about positive contacts that can help the company grow: “Positive contacts from people really interested in what I do”.

Other exhibitors took advantage of the event to reach potential customers, the leads. Johanny TetznerCEO of data analytics startup company BI Solutionsdeclared that he had at least 70 people interested in his company. “Exceeded expectations”.

Of those interested, 20 had a warmer vision. Johanny booked 13 dates; 19 for after the fair, he reported. “The event was really good. We captured a lot of hot topics, and we even left several meetings scheduled for next week”.

Paulo Cesar de Azevedo is CEO of the agency Creative Fern. He stated that his brand’s biggest objective at the Entrepreneur Fair was “present our company to the market”.

Paulo said he managed to attract around 20 customers over the 4 days of the fair. He also highlighted the contact he had with other businesspeople. “I have many cards from different professionals. If you want to outsource a service, these partnerships are essential”.

For him, the biggest advantage of participating in the event was the visibility. “For the brand and new partners it is very interesting”he declared.

How the Entrepreneurial Power As shown in this report, fairs can bring investment and visibility to a business.

Experts say that another advantage of participating in events is gaining knowledge. Many of them have professionals who offer training and lectures to the entrepreneurs who participate.

There are some tips that can be followed to do better at entrepreneurship fairs. Read below: