The Telma company suffered from whip it fall in exports from France. In its Parisian workshops, brakes for heavy goods vehicles are manufactured.Almost 90% of the production is sold abroad. Her intended range to theItaly is “a market in which we have suffered a 25% decline to date“, explains Olivier Saint-Cricq, CEO of the company. Ultimately, the boss is betting on a 30% drop in turnover.



With the crisis and the closing of borders, French exports have collapsed all over the world. Exports to Germany fell by 14 billion euros in 2020. With Spain and Italy, it is a drop of 7.5 billion. They fell by 8.4 billion euros to the United States. In total, exports fell by 100 billion euros compared to last year. Chemicals, food processing and aeronautics are the most affected sectors. These three areas are those that weigh the most in France’s trade balance. This balance is penalized by imports which continue, even though exports are experiencing a free fall. Exports are expected to rebound by 40 billion euros as of next year, without compensating for this year’s losses.

