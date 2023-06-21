“The pandemic has increased collective awareness of how important it is for the health of citizens to place the health supply chain at the center of public policies, considering it a social and industrial asset”. To say it Egidio Paoletti, president of Confindustria Association on the occasion of the public meeting entitled ‘The future of healthcare and the NHS in the light of the new Procurement Code and a new model of public procurement. Towards a new Spending Review?’.

“A heritage of the country – he explains – to be valued in a logic of investment and no longer exclusively of cost, especially connected to services and supplies which are a strategic asset for the sustainability of public health”.

“The health supply chain is a strategic asset because we have always been there. We have been there during the pandemic, providing personal protective equipment to medical staff and patients”.

“We have always been there – he warns – guaranteeing the continuity of hospital activity and intensive care by managing material on which we were not sure what we were moving. We have always been there even when energy, gas and raw materials made us understand that it was better to close rather than continue given the blocked contracts of the public administration”.

“We have always been there – he insists – even when, despite the difficulties, after just 5 months of trade union negotiations we closed the collective labor agreement, giving stability not only to companies but also to workers in the sector”.

“The companies in the health supply chain that are today would like to continue to be there in the future, in the hope of not being suffocated by new cuts in public spending, hospital beds and, to say the least, questionable rules such as payback on medical devices”