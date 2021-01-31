A movie operation in the middle of Corrientes avenue shook the typical quiet of Sunday afternoon in the City of Buenos Aires, when the firefighters had to intervene due to the emanation of toxic smoke in the Corrientes avenue, between Callao and Rodríguez Peña.

Personnel from the Central Avenues Division of the Neighborhood Police Station 1B of the City Police detected that orange smoke was coming out of a waste container, thus interrupting both vehicular and pedestrian circulation in the block.

Due to the operation, they cut off circulation and closed businesses in the area, in addition to the “Callao” station of Subway B.

An operation in which the Special Risks Brigade of the Argentine Federal Police intervened.

Once at the scene, agents of the Special Risks Brigade of the Argentine Federal Police confirmed that the smoke came from a 25-liter can of nitric acid, which is toxic and reacts with water.

Operative in the center of Buenos Aires for a toxic liquid. Photo capture from TV.

The officers extracted the liquid from the container and the waste bags that had contact with the substance and placed them in high-density bags together with absorbent material, to prevent it from spilling.