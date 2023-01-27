Businesses, the shock of the Covid pandemic absorbed

He seems to have absorbed, after two years, the shock impressed by pandemic on the birth rate and the mortality of the businesses. After the abrupt stop in 2020 (when the balance stopped at only +19 thousand businesses) and the rebound in 2021 (+87 thousand), with 2022 the balance between openings and closures returns to the average values ​​of the last fifteen years, settling at 48 thousand more activities between January and December. This balance corresponds to a growth of 0.8% which, net of +1.42% in 2021, represents the best figure of the last decade. This is what emerges from the data Movcompanies, elaborated by Unioncamere and InfoCamere on the basis of the Business Register of the Chambers of Commerce. The most significant contribution to the annual result came from the Construction sector, which accounts for over 40% of the national balance.

By shifting focus from balance to flows which determined it (openings of new businesses and closures of existing businesses), the return of “tensions” on the demography business development occurred with a drop in births (decreased by 6% compared to 2021) and an accentuation of terminations (+7.5%), with absolute values ​​(313,000 new openings and 265,000 closures) in both among the most contained cases of the last fifteen years. “After the rebound, also in terms of entrepreneurial growth, recorded in 2021, the balance between registrations and terminations in 2022 is the best result in absolute values ​​and in percentage terms since 2011”, underlines the general secretary of Unioncamere, Giuseppe Tripoli. “A third of the balance for 2022 is due to companies in the South, which increased by over 17 thousand units above all thanks to the push from Construction (which precisely in the South shows the highest growth rate, +2.61%), and the recovery of tourism (+1.76% compared to an average figure of +0.85%)”.

In all four macro-areas of the country, the growth rate in 2022 shows positive but more contained results than in 2021, with the Center showing the greatest expansion of the entrepreneurial base (+0.9%) compared to the year previous one. Among the regions, Lazio is confirmed as the most dynamic, with a growth rate of 1.6%, albeit a slight slowdown compared to 2021 (when it grew by 2.2%). Overall, no region does better than 2021, with Marche and Molise closing the year in the negative, recording a balance of -929 and -45 companies respectively. As for the sectors, in addition to construction (+20,509), the ones that recorded the greatest increases in the number of registered companies in 2022 were scientific and technical professional activities (+10,474) and business services (+4,968). On the other hand, trade (-8,756), agriculture (-3,363) and manufacturing activities (-2,549) closed in the red.

Subscribe to the newsletter

