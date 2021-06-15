“Support of Russia” drew attention to the discrepancy between the data on the flows of travelers from the regions and the official figures of Rosstat.

On March 10, 2021, at a meeting of the president with members of the government, Rosturizm reported on the volume of tourist traffic for three winter months – the number of trips was 15 million. However, Rosstat did not report data for the first quarter, according to a letter from the vice-president of Opora Rossii Aleksey Kozhevnikov to the head of Rostourism Zarina Doguzova (Izvestia has it). In the document, the association appeals to the head of the agency with a request to recommend to the regional authorities to refrain from their own estimates of the tourist flow, since the reports of the subjects often do not coincide with the real values.

As Aleksey Kozhevnikov explained, the data of the regions are not illustrative and are often overestimated several times. The key goal of the national project is to attract 600 billion of private investments into the industry by 2030. It is unlikely that this task is feasible when the business does not understand what the real prospects are.

The total number of people hired in collective accommodation facilities in 2020 amounted to 47.4 million, according to the Federal State Statistics Service. In terms of subjects, these services have not yet been published. Nevertheless, a number of leading regions in the field of tourism have already reported on their achievements. In particular, 13.6 million tourists visited Moscow, Krasnodar Territory – 12 million, Moscow Region – 11.4 million people, Crimea – 6.3 million, Leningrad Region – 4.8 million, St. Petersburg – 2.9 million, Tatarstan – 1.9 million. In total, for the listed regions, the volume of tourist traffic is 52.9 million people.

