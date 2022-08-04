The Ministry of Justice of Russia proposed to exclude three economic articles from the Criminal Code

They wanted to release Russian business from criminal liability for working without registration. The corresponding bill was published by the Ministry of Justice of Russia, reports RIA News.

According to the draft, it is proposed to exclude criminal punishment for carrying out entrepreneurial activities without registration. The Ministry of Justice wants to make a change to Article 171 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal business”.

The explanatory note clarifies that entrepreneurs may be liable under other articles of the Criminal Code, in particular, for tax evasion or illegal banking activities.

The maximum sanction for work without registration now is six months of arrest, for the commission of a crime by an organized group – up to five years in prison.