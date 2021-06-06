Setting up an automated environmental monitoring system can be too costly for businesses. Therefore, representatives of the business community proposed to free sources with insignificant emissions into the environment from the mandatory installation of expensive equipment. This is stated in the resolution that the President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sergei Katyrin sent to Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko on June 1 (Izvestia has it).

The document proposed to finalize the criteria for determining the sources to be equipped with control sensors and introduce the ability to install them based on economic and environmental feasibility, said Sergei Alekseev, chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Committee on Nature Management and Ecology. According to him, in some cases, sources of emissions at facilities do not cause significant harm to the environment and therefore there is no need to force businesses to spend on environmental monitoring equipment.

“Equipping one source of emissions can cost more than 30 million rubles. According to current requirements, a large industrial enterprise will have to equip hundreds of sources, which will cost billions, ”the RUIE told Izvestia.

For small and medium-sized businesses, the cost of installing environmental monitoring equipment may become critical, said Natalya Milchakova, deputy head of IAC Alpari.

