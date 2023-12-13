Business trips | The strike divides the readers of HS – some give their support, for others it creates a headache: “The day's salary threatens not to be received”

Frustration with the exceptional day surfaced when HS asked its readers about the effects of the strike on their everyday life. On the other hand, many people also said that they would support Thursday's strikes, even though their daily life might be a little disrupted because of them.

Strike stops trains, metros and trams in Helsinki on Thursday. Most of the bus traffic is also probably at a standstill.

Read more: Transport, medical care, post – See here the effects in the Helsinki region

The day is becoming challenging, especially for those who don't have their own car and the possibility to work remotely. For example, the city of Helsinki requires that employees basically organize their own way to the workplace.

Likewise, engaging in hobbies or taking children to day care can become difficult if the journey cannot be made other than by public transport.

People's frustration with the exceptional day surfaced when HS asked its readers about the effects of the strike on their everyday life. On the other hand, many people also said that they would support Thursday's strikes, even though their daily life might be a little disrupted because of them.

I feel good about a strike when workers' rights are defended. Even if it's an inconvenience, I'm not complaining. – man, Vantaa

Helsinki Eeva Ylinen estimates that he will have to take a taxi on Thursday to get to his workplace. Another option is an unpaid day off.

Ylinen is a teacher by profession, so keeping a remote day is not possible for him. There is such a long way to school that you can't even walk.

“Thursday it will be a taxi job. Fortunately, a few other coworkers live along the way, so we'll probably take the same taxi. As for the return trip, I still don't know how I'll organize it.”

Although the strike makes it difficult to go to work, Ylinen says he is on the side of the strikers.

“This strike is for the common good. I think it is fully justified by the unions. It's just bad luck that it happens to complicate my own commute.”

Helsinki the city said on Wednesday that the employer can reimburse taxi expenses only in special circumstances.

If the journey to the workplace or to an operating public transport stop is more than three kilometers and the use of a taxi has been agreed in advance with the supervisor, the employee can receive compensation for his taxi expenses.

Some of the HS readers didn't think they would get to work at all on Thursday. For them, the only option seemed to be to take an unpaid day off.

I won't be able to get to my workplace if the strike starts. I work in a hospital on the Espoo side. The work cannot be done remotely, and the salary is not so good that I could use a taxi. – woman, Kirkkonummi The day's salary threatens not to be received. Without a car, I can't get to work unless carpooling works. With part-time work, the daily wage would be needed and its loss is felt, especially around Christmas. Once again, those who are unable to stay at remote jobs or otherwise be flexible will suffer the most from the strike. In this situation, I don't feel an iota of sympathy for the strikers. – woman, Vantaa

in Espoo resident Anni Blåsten says that he will be working remotely on Thursday. However, he, like several other respondents to HS's survey, would have a workplace Christmas party in the evening.

“I have to go there by taxi. However, it may be that I get a ride from my colleague. It would be an easier solution, because getting a taxi can be a bit difficult on Thursday.”

Some of the readers said that the Christmas party at the workplace was completely canceled from Thursday.

One reader, on the other hand, told how his choir will perform in the center of Helsinki. He thought the strike would affect the audience.

Our choir has a Christmas concert in the center of Helsinki. The choir members can get there by carpooling, but there will probably be a loss of listeners due to the public transport strike. – woman, Helsinki

Night jobs working in the nursing field Sirpa Kauppinen says that he will spend the day of the strike at his son's house. The strike has time to start just before Kauppinen's night shift ends on Thursday. The journey from work to home is several kilometers, so after work he walks to his son's place to sleep.

However, Kauppinen, who lives in Helsinki, considers Thursday's strike important. He says that he is upset about the government's intentions to change the first day of sick leave to unpaid.

“I work in the elderly and I really can't go to work sick to infect the frail elderly.”

In Kauppinen's opinion, trade unions in general have strong grounds to oppose the weakening that the government is targeting the working population.

“I have people close to me who, for example, work in cafes. They already have seven-hour working days, which don't even have the opportunity to take a meal break.”

The quotes used in the story are from those readers who responded to HS's survey, whose contact information is known to the editor.

Read more: Transport, medical care, post – See here the effects in the Helsinki region

Read more: City of Helsinki and Hus: The employees themselves organize the work trip

Read more: Ports stop, mail and trains don't run, but VR replaces tickets – the updated list shows the effects of the strikes