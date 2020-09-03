Business trips International commuting is at a standstill – you may never return to the pre-coronary pandemic culture

International commuting stopped almost completely in March, when states closed their borders and flights were shut down due to a coronavirus pandemic. In many areas, almost all international cooperation is still carried out remotely.

Early in the year In 2019, about 880,000 overnight business trips abroad were made from Finland. The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on tourism was exceptionally severe: at the beginning of this year, only 280,000 similar trips were made.

In May, the situation for business travel eased slightly when restrictions on business travel were relaxed and business travel based on a permanent employment relationship and mandate was allowed within the Schengen area.

At present, commuting is also allowed in countries to which travel is otherwise advised to be avoided. In many sectors, however, commuting is still avoided. The recommendation of two weeks of voluntary quarantine also applies to commuters.

HS asked unions how there is international cooperation in the workplace during a pandemic.

Public the sector’s expert staff currently hold international meetings mainly remotely, as in the spring. Only a few individual meetings are held in Brussels, for example.

“Very few people still go abroad today,” says trade union leader Pro’s public sector Niko Simola.

Simola estimates that there will be no return to large-scale cross-border business travel this year. According to Simola, there will hardly be any return to the number of business trips before Korona, but remote connections will continue to be used in international communications.

“It saves time, effort and money, and it’s also a better option for the environment,” says Simola.

Simola says that international remote meetings have their own challenges.

“In various meetings with interpreters, the interpretation is not always successful.”

However, Simola says that there has been a clear leap forward in the use of remote connections. Things are going surprisingly well.

To some extent, communication, mainly remotely, has also improved relationships.

“Now it is even possible to intensify communication if it does not always require travel,” Simola says.

Also in the private sector, business trips abroad are currently almost zero, says Senior Officials YTN’s chairman Teemu Hankamäki.

“On average, the restrictions in companies are quite strict, there may even be travel bans,” says Hankamäki.

Hankamäki is aware that in some fields it is necessary to go abroad to perform work tasks. Then you need to assess the risks from both the employer and the employee and think about how possible quarantines will affect the situation.

Hankamäki estimates that in areas where telework has been successful, it may not be possible to return to commuting similar to that before the corona.

“Traveling is expensive for businesses. If the same result is achieved for the company’s customer and employee as before, why travel, ”Hankamäki ponders.

Hankamäki says that in a year’s time, it will be possible to assess telecommuting in general, in which areas it is worth returning to the past and which is not. In some sectors, the end of business travel can have a significant impact on, for example, customer acquisition.

However, the return to commuting will not take place in the coming months.

“The second wave is at its worst in many countries. If we talk about changing operations on a large scale, we are talking about the year 2021, ”Hankamäki estimates.

Pandemian the impact on commuting has not been the same in all sectors. Chairman of the Construction Association Matti Harjuniemi says commute traffic has not returned to pre-crown levels but has not stopped completely.

In the construction industry, most business trips are made to Finland from abroad. A person arriving in Finland for a business trip from a country subject to travel restrictions may be asked to present documents on employment and assignment at the border inspection.

From certain countries, only people who do work that is critical for the functioning of society or security of supply can get to Finland.

The Ministry of Employment and the Economy is currently considering how to facilitate the travel of those on essential business trips. In particular, the Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä (middle) has called easing the criteria for business travel.

The majority of construction workers come from Estonia, which is one of the few countries that can currently travel to Finland without a quarantine recommendation.

“To a large extent, this has not had much effect,” says Harjuniemi.

In the spring, the situation was more difficult when foreign workers were unable to meet their families for long periods of time. At the moment, the situation is better in that respect as well, although Harjuniemi says that employees from further afield have to think more about their trips because of possible quarantines.

Of course, the coronavirus is also visible in the construction industry in the form of protective measures, which pose its own challenges. Maintaining safety distances and maintaining hygiene can be difficult on construction sites. There have been a few clusters of infections on construction sites.

“They can be managed and traced,” says Harjuniemi.