Business transaction | WSJ: The fast food chain Subway is being sold for almost 10 billion dollars

Roark Capital, which owns numerous US restaurant chains, is reaching an agreement to buy the fast food chain Subway.

According to the newspaper, the private equity company Roark Capital is reaching an agreement to buy the chain for 9.6 billion dollars, i.e. 8.8 billion euros. According to the WSJ’s source, the acquisition may be completed this week.

The WSJ already reported in January that the founding families of Subway are investigating the sale of the company and the company confirmed the matter in February. The company, known for its filled breads, has remained in the ownership of the two founding families for more than 50 years. Subway has around 37,000 restaurants worldwide.

of the WSJ According to Subway, there has been a long and heated auction. According to the magazine, it is still possible that another company competing for the fast food chain will make an even higher offer and win the race.

According to the magazine, in addition to the American Roark Capital, the British private equity company TDR Capital and the American private equity company Sycamore have competed for Subway.

Roark Capital owns numerous US restaurant chains through its subsidiaries. The company’s portfolio includes, among others, Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dunkin’ (formerly Dunkin’ Donuts) and Cheescake Factory.