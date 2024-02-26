Business transaction | Väre buys a part of Tampereen Energia – the company of 100,000 customers changes

As a result of the transaction, Tampereen Energia's consumer and business customers will become Väre's customers in July.

Finland Väre, one of the largest electricity sellers, has bought Tampereen Energia's electricity retail sales. As a result of the transaction, Tampereen Energia's consumer and business customers will become Väre's customers in July.

The parties do not disclose the transaction amount.

The transfer of contracts does not affect the electricity contracts of Tampereen Energia's customers or the terms of the contracts. It means that customers do not have to do anything themselves, but for example fixed-term contracts will continue under their current terms until the end of the contract period. The arrangement affects approximately 100,000 customers all over Finland.

CEO of Väre Juha Keski-Karhu says in the announcement about the deal that the company has been looking for expansion opportunities for a long time. He describes Tampereen Energia's electricity retail business as one of the most interesting expansion opportunities in Finland.

Keski-Karhu also says that the company's goal is to improve the competitiveness of Finnish companies in the internationalizing energy market.

“The transaction is part of the consolidation development of electricity retail sales that has been ongoing in Finland for a long time. The trend is towards an increasingly large company size, which enables the development of better products and services for growing and diverse customer needs,” says Keski-Karhu in the press release.

Tampereen Energia produces and distributes domestic renewable energy. In the future, the company will develop to heat Tampere.

“Väre is the best possible home for our customers”, CEO of Tampereen Energia Jussi Laitinen says in the announcement.

Tampereen Energia's goal is to heat homes and properties in Tampere in a carbon-negative manner by 2040 at the latest.

