The pandemic has struck for almost a year. It is clear that working conditions, especially at home, have not adapted well. As a result, teleworking is practiced less and less, despite repeated instructions from the government in this direction. Thus, according to the Malakoff Humanis barometer published on Tuesday, only 31% of French employees practiced it full or part time in December 2020, against 44% last June. A sign of discomfort, 26% of teleworkers believe that this practice has had consequences on their psychological health and 43% of managers say they have had difficulty managing the fragility of certain employees.

Complete telework is the most painful, specifies for its part the study of Ipsos for Welcome to the Jungle, because it reinforces the feeling of isolation (quoted at 47%, up 7 points over one year), weighs on relations with colleagues (45%, + 15 points) or with the hierarchy (24%, + 10 points). In addition, the overwhelming majority of employees surveyed (89%) affirm that respect for the balance between private and professional life is decisive for their well-being. Over this period, however, work overload remains the leading cause of imbalance (48%), especially among executives (54%). But more than before, it is the salary, cited by 9 out of 10 employees, which poses a problem. The authors of the study cite the context of economic and social crisis as the main reason. But a third survey, from ConvictionsRH, published in the Parisian from Tuesday, another cause puts forward: teleworking represents an additional cost far from being negligible for the employee. According to estimates, these additional costs can amount to 174 euros per month, in particular for those who heat themselves with electricity and who no longer benefit from aid for midday meals.

All of these studies show that emergency teleworking takes place in degraded conditions. Too bad that the national inter-professional agreement signed at the end of 2020 does not provide solutions. If it indicates that it is owned by the company “To cover the expenses incurred by the employee for the needs of his professional activity and in the interest of the employer”, it does not detail the type of expenses that can be reimbursed and refers this question to social dialogue within the company. Conversely, the CGT believes that in addition to energy costs, work tools and telecom subscriptions, the company should contribute to the employee’s rent if the latter is required to telework on a long-term basis.