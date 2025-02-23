There are few forces as decisive in the business world as profitability. Therefore, when the objectives are linked to an incentive, its progress accelerates. And sustainability is no exception. This is reflected by the financial markets, the investors recognize it and demonstrate the large traded companies, which have opted to associate the compensation of their managers to the fulfillment of criteria in this matter. However, the panorama is different for the rest of the companies and it is necessary to ask why.

It is clear that sustainability has entered the agenda of senior managers. In fact, according to the report communicating the 2024 progress of the UN World Pact of Spain, 75% of the CEO of the companies consulted ensures that it periodically supervises the risks of sustainability and 74% review environmental, social and governance reports (ASG ). But the evolution between awareness and actions is not uniform.

On the one hand, we know that 97% of Ibex 35 companies have already linked the remuneration of their managers to the fulfillment of sustainability criteria. This sends a clear message: integrating this principle into the business strategy not only responds to an ethical or regulatory issue, which also, is also a factor of competitiveness and growth.

The point is that, while the big corporations can be incorporated by sustainability as a central axis of their value proposal, many SMEs still find barriers to integrate it into their governance models. And the gap between them is not less: according to the UN Spain Pact report, only 12.7% of the SMEs participating in the initiative have incorporated environmental indicators in the compensation of its executives.

Explaining the reason is not simple, but there are key factors that affect this difference. The lack of more complex resources and compensation structures can hinder the application of these mechanisms in small and medium enterprises. In addition, the absence of a regulation that extends these incentives to the entire business fabric generates a lag between the most advanced companies in sustainability and those that are still in an adaptation phase.

It is decisive to understand that, if the rest of the business fabric has not joined this action, it is not because there is a lack of will. Exist, it exists. In fact, 50% of the SMEs consulted issue an annual statement of the company’s maximum position on the relevance of sustainable development for the company. On the other hand, the need to have tools that facilitate all organizations, regardless of their size, integrate these criteria without compromising their viability and competitiveness.

If we want to correct this gap, sustainability cannot become an exclusive advantage of companies with more resources: it must be an accessible opportunity for all. Therefore, it is essential to develop flexible models and adapted to the reality of SMEs, which allow them to incorporate ASG objectives into their governance systems without supposing a disproportionate load.

Companies that lead this change have shown that this is not just a regulatory requirement or a market response, but that it is a strategic factor. And when these criteria are integrated into the appropriate incentives, their adoption accelerates. It is an impulse that guarantees that the commitments do not remain in the speech, but that they become action.

Therefore, if the objective is a real transformation of the business model, these criteria cannot continue to be alien to decision -making structures.

It is time for corporate commitment to sustainable development is reflected not only in reports and strategies, but also in the mechanisms that govern business governance. Because what is remunerated, is prioritized; What is prioritized, changes the course of companies; and companies can change the direction of the world.

Executive Director World Pact UNA Spain.