Business support Kauppalehti: Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä promises support for UPM’s biorefinery: “Yes, it all easily goes to the level of one hundred million euros”

Kotka or Rotterdam in the Netherlands are competing for UPM’s approximately EUR 1 billion investment.

Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä (middle) permission in Kauppalehtithat the state is doing its best to get UPM’s new biorefinery in Kotka.

UPM said in January that long the location of the planned refinery would be either Kotka or Rotterdam in the Netherlands. A plot of land has already been set aside for a billion investment near the Port of Kotka. The company’s decision is expected within a year.

On Monday, Lintilä visited Kymenlaakso, where UPM presented the project. Lintilä did not say exactly how much support could be.

“When it comes to a project of that size, it all easily goes to the level of one hundred million euros,” Lintilä said in Kauppalehti.

“All legal means allowed by the EU will be used,” he said.

Kotkan The company has already commissioned an environmental impact assessment of a possible location for the Port of Mussalo.

The planned biorefinery would have an annual capacity of about 500,000 tonnes of renewable fuels, including aviation fuel. In addition, it would manufacture renewable raw materials for chemicals and bioplastics.

According to UPM, the price of the planned refinery is approaching EUR 1 billion.

This is the second largest investment in the company’s history after the $ 2.7 billion pulp mill in Uruguay.

According to Kauppalehti, Lintilä will meet UPM’s top management this week.