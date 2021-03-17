Showcase of a shop in Madrid, this Wednesday. MADRID CITY COUNCIL / Europa Press

The income of Spanish companies fell by 287,000 million euros in 2020 due to the covid-19 crisis, according to calculations by the CEOE collected in a monographic report on the impact of the pandemic on the productive fabric addressed by the Board of Directors of the employer this Wednesday. Based on data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE), the employers figure the loss of turnover in the service, industry, energy and water supply and commerce sectors at 270,000 million euros, to which they add 17,000 million in the that the construction sector has cut its sales.

MORE INFORMATION

The greatest decline in billing, in relative terms, was recorded by services, with a 22.2% drop in sales in 2020, followed by trade (-11.9%), extractive industries and manufacturing (-11 , 7%), construction (-11.6%) and the supply of electricity and water, sanitation and waste management (-10.1%). “The non-financial services sector in the market went from being the most dynamic in 2019 to being the one most affected by the crisis,” underlines the CEOE, adding that the branches of activity most linked to tourism were the ones that registered the greatest loss of turnover in relative terms.

Thus, travel agencies cut their turnover by 75%, followed by accommodation (-68%) and air transport (-60.1%), branches that, together, add up to a loss of revenue of 45,600 million of euros. For its part, food and beverage services (hospitality) presented a drop in sales of more than 23,000 million euros. Commerce, affected by time restrictions, the period of confinement and the loss of income of families, stands out for the loss of turnover in absolute values, of almost 92,000 million euros in 2020. On the contrary, the activities related to the IT and digital services, along with postal and security and research activities, were the least impacted by the pandemic.

“In conclusion, most sectors of the Spanish economy have been greatly affected by the crisis caused by the pandemic, as can be seen in the drops in turnover. So much so, that more than half of the analyzed sectors recorded double-digit turnover declines in 2020, ”sums up the CEOE.

Deterioration of the business fabric

The lower income received as a result of the pandemic has caused the closure of many companies, as highlighted by the employer in its report. Thus, the number of companies registered with Social Security fell between February and April 2020, the worst moments of the pandemic, in more than 90,000 companies.

Subsequently, the business fabric began to recover, although without reaching pre-crisis levels. However, the CEOE warns that in the first months of 2021 “it has deteriorated again”, so that the companies registered in Social Security were almost 50,000 fewer in February of this year than a year before, which represents a 3.6% drop. Depending on the number of workers on the workforce, the number of companies is lower than before the crisis in all segments, although it is small and medium-sized companies that have registered the most intense drops. With data as of February of this year, in 15 of the 20 sectors analyzed by the CEOE there is a lower number of companies than a year ago and only four have more companies than in the prepandemic stage.

Likewise, the business organization notes that a large part of the companies that have been most affected by the crisis belong to the tourism and leisure sectors. In fact, the five branches hardest hit by the pandemic, in terms of business fabric, have lost nearly 40,000 companies in one year, of which almost 23,000 belong to the hospitality industry, says CEOE.