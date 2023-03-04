Business psychologist Veronika Kromberger told on March 3 how to get rid of emotional burnout at work. In conversation with “Gazeta.Ru” she listed the main signs that work has become harmful to mental health.

The psychologist explained that one should be wary of frequent illnesses. Chronic stress destroys both immunity and personality structure. As a result – ailments, lack of strength to accomplish new things.

“If the process in your work does not please you at all, and only the result presented to the world as a sign of its significance makes you happy, then life turns into an ongoing race. No matter how trite it may sound, many people forget that work should be for money, but not for the sake of money. This is an obligatory criterion for the life of a psychologically healthy person,” the expert said.

Kromberger added that with burnout, apathy sets in, in which positive emotions do not even cause excellent results at work. After this stage, aggression appears. Here, outbursts of anger and irritability towards loved ones are possible.

The psychologist urged to look for sources of stress if these signs of emotional burnout are present. Then, she clarified, it is necessary to change the current situation, for example, change the place of work, profession or transfer to another department.

“It is not so important what follows after that – the main thing is that in the end you feel psychologically comfortable. Life without burnout is possible, but the responsibility for creating favorable conditions for this lies entirely on your shoulders. You should not associate work with negativity and justify yourself with the belief that everyone lives this way. Each person has a choice, ”concluded Kromberger.

