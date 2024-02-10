On February 10, business psychologist Olga Avinova told Izvestia what kind of behavior of colleagues is considered toxic, how to behave correctly in such a team and how you should treat it.

“All human problems arise from incorrectly set tasks. If you already find yourself in a toxic team, your only goal should be this: how to quickly get out of these circumstances, what can I do to change the environment to a more environmentally friendly one for myself as quickly as possible?” – Avinova noted.

According to her, many people, finding themselves in a toxic team, set themselves goals of a completely different plan. For example: how to survive, how to adapt, how to make it not so painful and humiliating.

“Thereby dooming oneself to constant depression of self-esteem, background depression, withdrawal from addiction, collapse of family relationships and panic attacks in the end. And this is only part of the consequences of a long stay in a toxic team,” the psychologist emphasized.

The most important and reliable marker of toxicity, as the specialist said, is the internal feeling, aftertaste and state after communication. If after a conversation a person experiences unpleasant feelings, feels as if all the energy has been squeezed out of him, then this is toxic communication.

The specialist included manipulation, gossip, conflicts, unhealthy competition, bullying, denunciations of colleagues, humiliation, public insults, and raising one’s voice as other markers of a toxic team.

If a person finds himself in such a situation, then Avinova recommends first accepting that he himself created these circumstances himself, which means they were needed for something. Perhaps just to realize that you can’t treat him like that. After awareness, you need to form an intention, make a decision regarding this intention and decompose the goal into steps.

“Meanwhile, while concentrating on your decision in the future, you need to follow such a strategy in the present. The first thing is not to get involved in destructive conversations, to be more cunning. Create the effect of presence, but think about your own. Secondly, do your job 110%, predict, work proactively, so as not to give unnecessary grounds for reproach. Third, separate personality and functionality. Fourth, set a deadline for deciding to change circumstances. And fifth, keep the focus in your head only on the goal,” advised the business psychologist.

In her opinion, the most important thing a person can do for himself in this life is to promise himself that every action he takes will only lead him to an increase in the level of inner happiness, peace of mind, satisfaction and pleasure.

“Therefore, do not agree to tolerate indecent treatment of yourself anywhere. It is a mistake to think that your misfortune is only your misfortune. Tell me why? A person who is in pain, an unhappy person, generates a wave of such unhappiness around himself, spreading his sick reactions outward. On the contrary, a person who is calm and happy triggers a positive wave by interacting with other people,” the specialist concluded.

