Business proposed to create an IT ombudsman institute in Russia. The initiative was put forward by the Association of Computer and Information Technology Enterprises (APKIT). The proposal was included in the draft of the second package of measures to support the IT industry, the organization told Izvestia. The number of criminal cases against IT business may grow by a quarter in 2021 due to widespread digitalization and an increase in the number of government contracts in the industry, APKIT expects.

As Nikolai Komlev explained to Izvestia, the figure is penetrating all spheres of the economy, so more and more funds are spent on relevant projects in the financial sector, medicine, the public sector and other sectors of the economy. Where a large amount of state funds is “spinning”, there are more reasons for inspections and abuses, he said. Law enforcement and regulatory bodies are increasingly interested in the cleanliness of tenders for the selection of IT solutions, the implementation of government contracts, the correct use of subsidies for development or implementation, Nikolai Komlev said.

The press service of the Ministry of Finance said that the department included the proposal of APKIT in the draft of the second package of measures to support the IT industry, the documents were sent to the government. The Ministry of Economic Development noted that the ministry received an initiative and it is being discussed.

According to one of Izvestia’s interlocutors, who is participating in discussions on the second package of measures to support the IT industry, all proposals have been finalized, now the documents are being coordinated with federal executive authorities, and they are expected to be consolidated in the form of regulatory documents within the next two months.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

Digital guarantee: business proposed to create an IT ombudsman institute