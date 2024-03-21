The aggregation of two Northern parties founded by former Northern League members to Cateno De Luca's project is also probable

The former mayor of Amatrice Sergio Pirozzi, candidate for president in the 2018 Lazio regional elections, winning over 150 thousand preferences, founded “Civics in Movement” and will participate in the next European elections. In the last few hours there have been contacts with Cateno De Lucaleader of the South calls on the North who launched the “Freedom” list.

Pirozzi should join De Luca's project, the announcement could come as early as this morning at a press conference. But from what we learn, there will be different announcements: the aggregation of two northern parties founded by former Northern League members to Cateno De Luca's project is also probable.