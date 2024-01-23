Business premises | Spaces in Helsinki are lying empty for millions of euros

Now the city is trying to find an understanding with Heka on how to reduce the number of empty spaces.

3,656,000 euro. That's how much the empty business premises in Heka's buildings cost the people of Helsinki in 2023.

The situation has worsened in recent years due to the corona virus. For example, in 2019 the losses were around 700,000 euros.

“The number of empty premises has increased as tenants leave the old premises. On the other hand, there are no tenants for new business premises in unfinished areas under construction,” explains the property manager Sari Hildén From the field of Helsinki's urban environment.

Multi of empty business premises are located in decades-old buildings.

For example, in Kaarela, a space of more than 500 square meters is offered for rent, where a daycare center used to operate.

The asking rent for the premises is more than 8,600 euros per month. The facilities have exceptional features such as low-lying water points and work surfaces due to the history of the facilities.

Some of the facilities are clearly designed for a specific activity. For example, a space of more than 300 square meters located in Oulunkylä looks like an industrial hall.

Instead, the nearly 300-square-meter space in Vartiokylä has plenty of office space. Spaces are divided in some places by windows and hatches. Rent The city of Helsinki is asking slightly more than 2,300 euros per month for the premises.

The old ones and in addition to vacant premises, the city of Helsinki is constantly building more new business premises in new buildings.

Building business premises in new locations is also more expensive as the costs rise, and at the same time the interest rate has also increased.

Heka's rent increases also apply to business premises, so the loss will only increase with the current spending.

Why are more business premises being built in new locations, Sari Hildén? A fifth of the old ones are empty, and Helsinki has empty office space on a square meter anyway.

“This, of course, should be asked about planning. The planner usually makes the decision on the basis that business premises are important in terms of revitalizing the cityscape and the city.”

Hildén reminds that zoning decisions are usually made years before construction begins.

When, for example, there are no spaces in the city for an activity like the Symppis substance abuse service, why can't some kind of public benefit be organized in these empty spaces?

“In the case of Symppis, we did go through the empty spaces, but we couldn't find a suitable place for their needs. We constantly assess the city's own space needs. Now, for example, we are considering whether empty spaces could be offered for the use of cultural actors. There is also an active dialogue about increasing resident use.”

Converting empty premises into, for example, a daycare center or a restaurant is challenging, because they require different things from the premises than offices. Some changes in purpose of use are made, either through a plan change or with an exemption permit granted by the office holder.

Sari Hildén says that the city is currently developing new measures so that there will be less empty business space in the coming years.

For example, the pricing of rents is refined to become more market-based.

The agreement made in the last millennium on the division of responsibility for business premises is being reviewed again.

“The goal is to find an operating model where everyone is required to make the same effort to reduce the idle use of facilities.”

Can this be interpreted to mean that Heka has not made a special effort to find tenants? That's why the rent runs even on empty premises.

“Yes, it has shown in the fact that there has been no activity. Now the goal is to get everyone the same state of will,” says Hildén.

In the buildings of Helsingin kaupuni asunnot oy (Heka), business premises are not the responsibility of Heka, but of the city of Helsinki. Last year, a fifth of these commercial premises were without a tenant – and then the city will pay.

The reason for the arrangement can be found in the Arava and Interest Subsidy Act, which regulates Heka's operations, and due to cost requirements, the cost of empty business premises cannot be paid by the building's residents.

Therefore, in the 1990s, the city government decided that the city of Helsinki would take over the capital and maintenance costs of the business premises of Heka houses. The city tries to cover these costs with the rents of the premises.