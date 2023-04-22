SHOT: business partners accused blogger Lerchek and her husband of deliberate tax evasion

Business partners of blogger Valeria Chekalina (Lerchek) and her husband Valery Chekalin accused them of deliberate tax evasion. About it informs Telegram channel SHOT.

Entrepreneurs Margarita and Evgeny Shishkin from Yoshkar-Ola claim that two years ago they faced fraud from a family of bloggers. According to them, they decided to become distributors of electronic cigarettes produced under the Lerchek brands, but the businessmen had to conclude an agreement not directly with the Chekalins, but with dummy IPs. The Shishkins believe that this was done in order to avoid paying taxes. As evidence, they provided correspondence with the manager of the Chelkalin company.

In addition, according to the Shishkins, Lerchek did not fulfill the agreements under the contract. The blogger promised to run a major advertising campaign on her social networks to help sell the products she bought from her, but she didn’t. The Chekalins refused to pay the penalty, suggesting that their business partners go to court.

The Shishkins filed a lawsuit and won the process, but they still have not been able to return the money and unsold products, since neither the Chekalins nor the company’s managers get in touch.

Earlier, the court recognized as legal the ban on blogger Valeria Chekalina (Lerchek) and her husband Artem Chekalin to use the Internet. The blogger herself, accused of tax evasion for 311 million rubles and money laundering in the amount of more than 130 million rubles, did not come to the hearing.