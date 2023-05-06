Ten candidates for the Constituent Assembly: Aldo Valle (IND PS) from Unity for Chile; Rodrigo Delgado Mocarquer (UDI) from Chile Seguro; Karen Viviana Araya Rojas (PC) from Unity for Chile; Natalia Piergentili (PPD) from Todo por Chile; Luis Silva (PR); Lilibeth Yuvixi Huerta Cortes (PDG); Aldo Dino José Bernucci Díaz (Ind.-Radical Party) of Todo por Chile; Beatriz Hevia (PR); Juan Sutil (RN) from Chile Seguro and Astrid Abarzúa Bravo (PDG). RR SS

Some 15 million Chileans will vote on a mandatory basis this Sunday to elect the 50 councilors who will draft the second Constitution proposal based on a draft written by a committee of experts. After the failure of the previous process -when 62% rejected the text-, the citizens will go to the polls under a cloud of apathy. This time there are not a thousand candidates, but 350. Many little-known faces, but supported by the political parties. Another difference with that attempt in 2022 is that the pendulum seems to have moved from the left and social activism to the conservative world, in a context of a high sense of insecurity and electoral fatigue.

The convention will have parity between men and women and those who are elected must present a proposal that will be put to the vote in December. The result of this referendum will mark the second half of Gabriel Boric’s government, which was seriously affected by the failure of the first. The candidates are grouped into five options: three lists and two parties. Among the hundreds of citizens who aspire to write the history of their country, EL PAÍS has selected a dozen –two for each option– who can define the next Fundamental Charter.

Aldo Valle – Unit for Chile

The Socialists looked for a historical figure from Valparaíso to compete: Aldo Valle, 67, three times rector of the University of Valparaíso and former vice president of the Council of Rectors of Chilean Universities (CRUCH). The lawyer is the son of railway workers and was a leader of the socialist youth of the port region during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet. He now runs as an independent with the support of the party, which is part of the official Unity for Chile list, but is a figure who also sympathizes with the center-left. Very critical of the current Constitution, Valle’s campaign banner is to guarantee the development and strengthening of public education. In 2021 he tried to enter the political world in the first election for Regional Governor of Valparaíso. With 20% of the votes, he came in third place.

The constituent candidate Aldo Valle. RR SS

Rodrigo Delgado – Safe Chile

A 48-year-old psychologist, he was Minister of the Interior and Security in 2020, after the social outbreak, during the Government of Sebastián Piñera. He is the card of the Unión Demócrata Independiente (UDI) on the list of the traditional right, Chile Seguro, and appears as one of the favorites in the polls to become constitutional counselor representing the Metropolitan Region. For two decades he worked in the popular municipality of Estación Central, with 200,000 inhabitants, with rates of poverty and overcrowding above the regional and national average. He first was director of Community Development and then mayor in three terms (2008-2020). His campaign speech is focused on security, the main concern of citizens. In an interview, he distanced himself from the option of the extreme right: “In Chile Vamos, unlike the Republican Party, we have practical experience.”

Constituent candidate Rodrigo Delgado. RR SS

Karen Araya – Unit for Chile

It is one of the strong cards of the Communist Party, from the list of the ruling party Unity for Chile, to integrate the constitutional convention. At the age of 43, she is president of the College of Teachers and Professors of the municipality of La Florida, the fifth most populous in Chile, with 400,000 inhabitants. For 15 years she has taught basic education students in a municipal school. She took to the streets during the 2011 student mobilizations, where she worked with the current government spokesperson, Camila Vallejo. She switched from the Humanist Party to the Communist Party in 2015. Her campaign has been focused on responding to the 78% of Chileans who voted in 2020 to change the Constitution inherited from the dictatorship. “We have to understand that the people of Chile must demand that the historical demands be installed in the new Constitution,” she says.

Constituent candidate Karen Araya Rojas. RR SS

Juan Sutil – Safe Chile

After almost three years at the head of the Confederation for Production and Commerce (CPC), the main trade union entity in Chile, Juan Sutil, 61, decided to launch himself into politics and run for constitutional counsel. The agricultural businessman, owner of Empresas Sutil, from which he manages his wine business, nuts, berries and other frozen products, is running as an independent supported by Renovación Nacional, the traditional center-right party, within the Chile Seguro pact. He will compete to be one of the two councilors of the O’Higgins Region, one of the areas of Chile most linked to agricultural activity and is one of the safest cards for Sunday, given its public knowledge and its role from the world private. With the Government of Gabriel Boric, which he regarded with suspicion when he took office, the businessman managed to generate a relationship of mutual respect despite his ideological differences.

The candidate for constituent Juan Sutil. cpc

Natalia Piergentili – All for Chile

The president of the Party for Democracy (PPD), founded by former President Ricardo Lagos and part of the ruling party, was one of the great defenders of going to this election on a different list from the rest of the government parties. She is a university professor and public affairs consultant, she is 44 years old and served as Undersecretary of Economy during the second Government of Michelle Bachelet. Between 2012 and 2013 she advised in the areas of regional development, sustainability and gender equity in the National Congress. She is committed to building a moderate discourse, which wins the vote of the left that rejected the first constitutional proposal. The flags that she has raised in the campaign are the fight against poverty, decentralization, reform and modernization of the State.

The constituent candidate Natalia Piergentili. RR SS

Luis Silva – Republican Party

44-year-old constitutional lawyer, Luis Silva does not want a new Constitution. “We believe that the current Magna Carta is good,” said the candidate of the Republican Party and close to José Antonio Kast, from the extreme right. He is a doctor of law from the Universidad de Los Andes, former vice-rector of that same house of studies and a member of Opus Dei. Silva ran for election in the first constitutional process. He lost by 300 votes against Rodrigo Rojas Vade, a former conventioneer who invented having cancer, one of the first scandals that harmed the previous convention. Open to agreeing with the populist Partido de la Gente, he is one of the almost sure bets of the option of the extreme right in the Metropolitan Region.

Constituent candidate Luis Silva. RR SS

Lilibeth Huerta – Party of the People

The 33-year-old commercial engineer is one of the names of the Populist People’s Party (PDG), with clearer options to win a seat. She competes in the Coquimbo Region, a territory where the PDG obtained fourth place in the 2021 parliamentary elections, but got Víctor Pino to become a deputy. Months later, she resigned from the group. Huerta has worked on the two presidential campaigns of Franco Parisi (2013 and 2021), the leader of this new Chilean political force, which is not driven by ideology. Her campaign has been focused on defending the “right to security” and from that base to discuss others: to property, to water and to health.

The candidate for constituent Lilibeth Huerta. RR SS

Aldo Bernucci – All for Chile

This 80-year-old lawyer is a member of the Radical Party, the oldest political group in Chile. The main card of the bench, part of the center-left list Todo por Chile, aspires to be elected in the southern region of Ñuble. A veteran knowledgeable about the territory, he served for three consecutive terms as mayor of Chillán, the regional capital, between 1994 and 2008. During the Government of Salvador Allende he was director of the Legal Department of the Agrarian Reform Corporation (CORA) and in the first term Michelle Bachelet (2006-2010) was a scientific attaché at the Chilean embassy in Uruguay. In the previous constitutional process, the Radical Party only obtained one representative among the 155 constituents, so a victory for Bernucci in this smaller council would be considered an achievement for the group.

The constituent candidate Aldo Bernucci. RR SS

Beatriz Hevia – Republican Party

This 30-year-old lawyer from the southern town of Osorno worked in the first presidential campaign of the far-right Republican Party candidate, José Antonio Kast. The legislative advisor was in charge of the republican youth and she sounds like a strong option to integrate the future constitutional council representing the Los Lagos region. During the second Government of Sebastián Piñera (2018-2022), she served as an adviser at the Undersecretary of Economy and currently works in the international area of ​​the Ideas Republicanas study center, dedicated to proposing public policies that “promote the value of family and transcendence of people. Critic of the previous proposal that “put at risk” traditions, she seeks to defend rural identity. Convinced that Congress should have assumed the task of proposing a new text, she postulates that it is the party’s duty to make Republican positions heard in the process.

The constituent candidate Beatriz Hevia. RR SS

Astrid Abarzúa – Party of the People

She has a degree in Education and chief of staff of the deputy Karen Medina, one of the three representatives in the People’s Party Congress, of a populist nature. At 42 years old, she is also coordinator of the candidacies of her bench in the Biobío region, the constituency that she aspires to represent in the constitutional council. In the 2021 parliamentary elections, the People’s Party was the third most voted in the region, behind Chile Vamos, a conglomerate of the traditional right. It was one of the territories where it received the most support, in addition to the extreme north, so there are more options to have a competitive campaign. She is a native of the city of Los Angeles, in central Chile, and has focused her speech on decentralization and for more economic powers to regional governors.