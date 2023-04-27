If a decision is made to supply American F-16 fighters, Russia will destroy Ukrainian airfields in the process of preparing them to receive aircraft. This was announced on April 26 by military analyst Michael Peck to the publication. business insider.

“A lot of work needs to be done to get the old Ukrainian Soviet-style runways clean enough to allow F-16s to operate without a high risk of foreign object ingestion to avoid engine damage,” he said.

As the expert clarified, many airfields in Ukraine have too short a runway to accelerate the F-16 with a full load.

Peck noted that Russia has every means to track the start of the work of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to repair airfields and deliver pinpoint strikes on them.

The expert also drew attention to the fact that absolutely all airfields of Ukraine are within the range of ballistic and cruise missiles of the Russian Federation, and strikes on them have not yet been delivered only because of the absence of a serious threat from the aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier, on April 17, Deputy Pentagon Chief Colin Kahl said that the United States would need a year and a half to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets if a decision was made.

On April 9, Yuriy Ignat, adviser to the command of the air forces of the Ukrainian troops, said that the US still refuses to transfer military aircraft of the F-16 model, although the Armed Forces of Ukraine feel an urgent need for them.

On April 5, Admiral Christopher Grady, Vice Chairman of the US Chiefs of Staff Committee, called the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine excessively costly and inappropriate. He explained that $40 billion for the supply of F-16s would be better spent on 155mm rounds and GMLRS guided missiles.

On March 28, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said that the leadership of the United States believes that Ukraine will need fourth-generation fighters only in the future, and now it needs air defense (air defense). According to him, the supply of fighter jets will not help the Ukrainian side in the current struggle.

Prior to this, on March 27, retired colonel Viktor Litovkin, in an interview with Izvestia, said that many Western countries have enough fighters to supply Ukraine, but the country itself lacks the infrastructure necessary for aircraft, since most airfields have been disabled, which makes the very fact of their transfer is meaningless.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to start it was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin in connection with the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian forces.