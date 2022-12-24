Monterrey Mexico. – 2022 has been the year of the words of workplace fashion, Business Insider noted.

He indicated that many people saw how his balance between your work and your personal life suffered a massive upheaval since the start of the Covid pandemic, which in turn left several problems.

Many people, the publication noted, have been forced to return to the face-to-face format after years of being at home, while others fear imminent layoffs.

Here’s a look back from Business Insider on the biggest workplace trends of 2022:

1. Great resignation

Employees began quitting their jobs at a rapid rate since late last year, and the trend showed no sign of slowing in 2022. In the United States alone, 4.03 million people left their jobs in October.

2. Silent resignation

The term “silent resignation” took over TikTok and the rest of the internet earlier this year.

It’s about meeting the minimum requirements of a job, refusing to do more than the job description for which a person was hired.

While the phenomenon “scares” some bosses, Hannah Morgan, job search strategist at Career Sherpa, applauds the move.

“The fact that we have been asked to do much more than what our work requires is not fair to the workers,” he said.

3. Minimum wage and holidays

In Mexico, the issues of minimum wage and vacations marked a milestone in recent weeks.

The minimum wage increased 20 percent, from 172 to 207 pesos throughout the country, with the exception of the free zone on the northern border, where it will be changed from 260 to 312 pesos per day.

In the second area, Congress endorsed the initiative to double vacation days, with which, from a minimum of only 6 that were enjoyed, there will now be 12 after the first working year.

4. Labor hoarding

Some companies are “hoarding” professionals, instead of making the necessary layoffs due to labor shortages.

However, job cuts have increased recently in some industries, including technology and media.

5. Career buffering

It’s one of the newer concepts in the employment lexicon and is a way to develop a “Plan B” in case of layoffs.

This consists of looking for new jobs while you are still employed.