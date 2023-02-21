By Jonathan Cable

LONDON (Reuters) – Surprisingly strong services growth has meant the euro zone’s recovery in business activity has gained momentum this month, expanding much faster than previously thought, according to a survey on Tuesday, the latest evidence. that the monetary union can escape a recession.

A similar survey showed that companies in the UK reported an unexpected jump in activity, as well as an easing in pricing pressures, suggesting that the economic outlook in Europe may be less bleak than anticipated.

The S&P Global Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the 20 countries that use the euro, seen as a good indicator of the bloc’s overall economic health, rose to a nine-month high of 52.3 in February from 50 ,3 in January.

That was comfortably above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction and above all forecasts in a Reuters poll that predicted a more modest rise to 50.6.

“The healthy PMI readings for February pose upside risks to our growth forecast, increasing the chances that the eurozone can avoid contraction in the first quarter,” said Rory Fennessy at Oxford Economics.

“However, we emphasize that growth will still lag this year, pressured by still-high inflation, tightening financial conditions and weak global growth.”

Business activity in Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, returned to growth for the first time in eight months in February, thanks to easing supply bottlenecks and improving underlying demand, its PMI showed.

France’s PMI painted a similar picture, showing activity rose this month for the first time since October, helped by a slight easing in inflationary pressures and strength in the labor market.

Hinting that the recovery in the region may continue, the Eurozone PMI showed that demand increased for the first time since mid-2022, as companies increased headcount again. The euro zone new business index rose from 48.9 to 50.6.

Activity in the bloc’s dominant services industry grew this month at its fastest pace since June and its PMI jumped to 53.0 from 50.8, above all estimates cited in a Reuters poll and well above the median estimate of 51.0.

With recession fears easing, optimism about the year ahead improved again in February. The business expectations index rose to a nine-month high of 61.5 from 61.2 in January.

However, factory activity has fallen at a slightly steeper pace this month. The manufacturing PMI fell to 48.5 from 48.8, beating Reuters poll expectations for a high to 49.3 and below all forecasts.

But an index measuring manufacturing, which feeds into the composite PMI, jumped from 48.9 to 50.4, its first time above 50 since May.

Input costs barely rose and factories raised their selling prices at the slowest pace in nearly two years. The output price index fell from 61.6 to 58.3.

“The improved supply picture, coupled with the huge drop in gas prices over the last few months, helps explain the drop in the industrial input price index to its lowest level since September 2020,” said Jack Allen-Reynolds of Capital Economics.

Signs of easing price pressures are likely to be welcomed by European Central Bank policymakers, who have been aggressively raising borrowing costs in an attempt to contain inflation well above their target.