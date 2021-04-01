Russian business not only returned to pre-crisis revenue figures, but also began to earn more than before the coronavirus pandemic. This was reported by Izvestia with reference to a study by the international audit and consulting network FinExpertiza.

In January 2021, the turnover of Russian enterprises amounted to 16.7 trillion rubles, almost 7 percent more than in January 2020. In February, their revenues increased by 13 percent, to 18 trillion rubles. Thus, in the first two months of this year, the turnover of companies amounted to 34.7 trillion, which is 3.2 trillion rubles, or 10 percent, more than the same period last year.

It is noted that the profit increased for enterprises in most regions – 71 out of 85. The best dynamics was shown by Dagestan, followed by the Republic of Altai and the Tambov region. Among the industries in January-February 2021, the highest revenue growth rate was observed in the personal services sector.

The Ministry of Economic Development noted that official statistics and data from information systems indicate that business is gradually returning to “dock-like” indicators. However, according to the managing director of the NKR rating agency Dmitry Orekhov, under the most optimistic scenario, the economy may recover to the pre-crisis level by the end of 2021 – early 2022.

Earlier, experts from the Center for Development Institute of the Higher School of Economics (HSE) concluded that for the first time in the 30-year post-Soviet period Russia went through the crisis better than the rest of the world as a whole. If the global economy as a result of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 fell by an average of 3.5 percent. At the same time, Russia’s GDP contracted by 3.1 percent, which is less than forecast.

The revival of the economy also had a minus – the level of conflict in the business environment in the country returned to growth after several quarters of decline. Experts explain this by the lifting of quarantine restrictions and the gradual recovery of the economy as a whole.