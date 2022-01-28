A study by KPMG shows that even when the concept of sustainability is limited to the ability of a company to exist permanently, the path towards excellence is long.

According to the survey, 73% of Brazilian companies surveyed do not have a well-structured business continuity plan. Of this total, 40% are in stage 1 of maturity: they do not have any strategy in this direction, which means that they would not be able to respond efficiently to an event with an impact on business continuity.

Another 33% are in stage 2, where the mechanism even exists, but does not identify or direct all events that could affect operations. Only the remaining 27% have a structured and comprehensive continuity plan.

“It is essential to keep in mind that all corporations are exposed to risks — and what differentiates the successful ones from the others is the way they act when a crisis is installed”, said the managing partner of KPMG, Luís Navarro. The reasons to explain the lack of the plan show the seriousness of the problem. For 46% of companies lack clarity regarding the benefits of a structured plan, 68% indicate that they have other priorities and 75% blame the lack of culture in risk management.

(Note published in issue 1258 of Dinheiro Magazine)