Knowing the details relating to the deductibility of expenses for VAT and IRPEF purposes regarding company gadgets is very important in order to make informed purchases and advantageous investments in this area. As is known, personalized gadgets are decidedly valuable from a marketing perspective, because they help increase the visibility of a company’s logo and at the same time promote its professional philosophy. Experts recommend spreading i gadgets not only among potential customers, but also among collaborators and employees. In all cases, in fact, the objective of expanding the user base is achieved, while the brand identity is consolidated. The ideal choice is represented, in most cases, by gadgets that guarantee consistency with the corporate image you want to convey.

Freebies for employees and customers:

Company gadgets are sometimes assets that are not the object of the company’s activity. In this case, if they are intended for customers, they fall into the category of entertainment expenses, given that they are given to customers completely free of charge and without anything being asked for in return. Precisely for this reason these gadgets are deductible. There is, then, a further fiscal advantage that deserves to be highlighted, and it is that relating to VAT deductibility for items whose unit value does not exceed 50 euros. For gadgets whose cost exceeds 50 euros, however, VAT non-deductibility applies.

Not everything is included in entertainment expenses:

The situation is different when referring to goods that are given to employees and which are not the object of the company’s activity. In this case, in fact, entertainment expenses cannot be called into question, since they are expenses for work services. In fact, we are talking about products that employees can use to carry out their tasks; in this case the deductibility for the accrual principle applies.

Entertainment expenses and deductibility:

As we have seen, it is possible to deduct entertainment expenses for company gadgets in reference to the period in which they were incurred. This does not mean, however, that they are fully deductible, in the sense that it is necessary to verify compliance with specific requirements. The deductibility limits represent the standards to be followed in this area, since it is possible to fully deduct only entertainment expenses whose unit value is equal to or less than 50 euros. In the case of Christmas hampers or other multiple gifts, the maximum limit relates to the total and not to individual products. In the event that the unit value is greater than 50 euros, it is necessary to comply with the thresholds indicated by the Ministerial Decree of 19 November 2008 updated to 2016, related to the company’s earnings and revenues: 1.5% of earnings up to a maximum of 10 million euros , 0.6% of earnings for sums between 10 and 50 million euros, 0.4% of earnings if they exceed 50 million euros.

The goods that are the object of the company’s activity

Previously we mentioned the goods that are or are not the object of the company’s activity. But what does this definition mean exactly? In essence, the goods that are the object of the company’s activity are consistent with the services and products that the company team provides, regardless of whether they appear in the company statute or not. Thus, for an electronics shop, power banks and USB sticks can be goods that are the object of the company’s activity; for a sporting goods store it could be short-sleeved t-shirts or footballs; and so on.

