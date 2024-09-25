To have success in the export market “they are needed 3 skills: coverage, knowledge and connections“. “Coverage because you have to approach export with someone’s backing, you can’t export alone. Knowledge, you can’t sell abroad without the right skillset. You have to have the financial capacity to be competitive and therefore knowledge and training are essential. And then focus on connections, the ones we push are fundamental”. This was said by Chief Marketing & Communication Officer of Sace, Antonio Frezzaduring his speech at a round table with local entrepreneurs, in Milan.