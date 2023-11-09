Sharjah (Al-Ittihad)

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, represented by the Sharjah Export Development Center, concluded the work of its trade mission in Uganda and Kenya by organizing a business forum between Sharjah and Uganda, in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, which highlighted the promising prospects on both sides for enhancing economic partnership, expanding areas of trade and investment cooperation and opening new channels for the two business communities. In both countries.

The forum was attended by Her Excellency Jessica Alobo, Vice President of the Republic of Uganda, Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Abdullah Hassan Al Shamsi, Ambassador of the UAE to Uganda, His Excellency Francis Mwebisa, Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperation of Uganda, Mohammed Rashid Dimas, and Ali Obaid Al Zaabi, members of the Board of Directors. Sharjah Chamber, Abdul Aziz Shataf, Assistant Director General for the Communications and Business Sector, and representatives of the local business communities in Sharjah and Uganda.

Her Excellency Jessica Alobo praised the strength of existing relations between Uganda and the Emirates in general and Sharjah in particular, which are witnessing development in all fields, especially economic and trade, praising the UAE’s pioneering experience in the field of empowering women and providing them with the opportunity to play a vital and effective role in the economic development process witnessed by the Emirates. She reviewed the advantages of the economic environment in Uganda and the promising investment opportunities it possesses, appreciating the keenness of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry to enhance trade and economic cooperation with Uganda.

For his part, Abdullah Sultan Al Owais pointed out that the strength and durability of the relations between the two countries constitute an important starting point towards enhancing the prospects for cooperation between various economic and commercial aspects and opening broader investment opportunities and horizons between the business communities in both the Emirates and Uganda, in a way that serves the common goals of both parties.

He stressed the importance of the forum, which constituted a platform for monitoring and exploring areas of qualitative investments on both sides and encouraging businessmen and companies to take advantage of the opportunities available in various sectors and establish partnerships between them.

In addition, Abdullah Hassan Al Shamsi praised the strong relations between the two friendly countries and the strong strategic partnership that includes various economic and commercial aspects, pointing out that the bilateral relationship between the UAE and the Republic of Uganda is characterized by continuous development, as trade exchange between the two countries has grown from $200 million in 2017 to More than $3 billion for the year 2022, stressing the importance of the trade mission organized by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and its role in developing these trade and economic relations between the two countries, and opening broader horizons for cooperation and providing new partnerships by seizing the investment opportunities available in the UAE and the Republic of Uganda.

View investment opportunities

During the forum, the trade mission presented a presentation on the investment opportunities provided by the Emirate of Sharjah in various economic and commercial sectors, the exceptional capabilities that the emirate possesses, its economic and tourism potential, its modern infrastructure, advanced logistical services, flexible investment legislation, and other attractive incentives for major investments.

Over the course of 5 days, the trade mission held a number of bilateral forums and working sessions organized by the Sharjah Export Development Center between the mission members, representatives of industrial and commercial companies, and their counterparts from Kenya and Uganda.