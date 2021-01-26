State Duma deputy Sergei Sopchuk has assets of 38 billion rubles confiscated. Writes about this “Kommersant”,

The publication found out that the parliamentarian was illegally engaged in entrepreneurial activity, hid his true income and resisted the investigation, literally taking financial and economic documents during a search.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Sopchuk, both personally and through the enterprises under his control, from 2011 to 2020 owned Terney Zoloto LLC, which has licenses to develop the Salyut and Primorskoe gold deposits. At the same time, the deputy did not provide complete and reliable information about the sources of his income.

Geological exploration has estimated the reserves at these deposits at 7 tons, 828 kilograms of gold and 773 kilograms of silver, totaling 38.5 billion rubles. “Terney Zoloto” had the right to extract and sell precious metals, and the income received – to use it in its favor.

The Zamoskvoretsky Court of Moscow found the requirements of the Prosecutor General’s Office to recover the shares of Terney Zoloto LLC from the defendants in favor of the state as legitimate and justified.

The 2019 tax return posted on the website of the State Duma indicates that the total amount of Sopchuk’s declared annual income was 12,732,884.22 rubles. His wife’s income was RUB 3,303,075.78.

In January 2008, an attempt was made on Sopchuk, who at that time was the first vice-governor of Primorye. The killer waited until he was leaving his home for work, and shot Sopchuk twice from a pistol with a silencer, wounding him in the shoulder and wrist. A few months later, Sopchuk returned to his duties.