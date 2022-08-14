Culiacán, Sinaloa.- The business fire outbreak mobilized the fire departments north of the city of Culiacán, Sinaloa, this Saturday night.

The report to the relief bodies was at 9:00 p.m. when a fire was reported in a commercial premises located on Álvaro Obregón Avenue in the Los Mezcales neighborhood, north of the city.

Immediately, elements of firefighters were transferred to the site who, upon arrival, confirmed that the contract was already being controlled by the employees themselves, where it was mentioned that it was a fryer and toaster which burned downBefore the flames, some civilians alerted the authorities.

We recommend you read:

Fortunately, there were no casualties or major material damage. Minutes later, the smoke eaters entered the site to verify that there were no risks to the facilities or people. Once the scene was controlled, the lifeguards withdrew from the site.