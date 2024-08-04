Business Finland | Business Finland is being divided again, the outgoing CEO does not understand the decision

Business Finland’s director changes again in the middle of a big change. Outgoing CEO Nina Kopola does not understand the decision to transfer the innovation finance center’s foreign operations to the foreign affairs administration.

In the situation there is some kind of symmetry. The CEO of Business Finland is changing again in a situation where the innovation finance center itself is in the middle of a significant change.

When Nina Kopola64, started his five-year term as CEO of the Innovation Finance Center in 2019, was quite a new thing in Business Finland as a whole.

The state’s export promotion company Finpro and innovation financier Tekes were merged into Business Finland in 2018, and the welding of the new organization was still in progress when Kopola started.

In an interview he gave to HS in 2019 in connection with his appointment, Kopola himself said that according to “some experts” welding could take five years.

Now, six years after the creation of the organization, according to Kopola, it has succeeded.

“We are Business Finland, not two anymore [organisaatiota].”

According to Nina Kopola, the merging of Finpro and Tekes into one organization has been successful over the years.

At least one more moment. In mid-June, the Ministry of Labor and Economic Affairs announced that Business Finland’s foreign operations – the so-called Team Finland network – will be connected to the Administration of Foreign Affairs, i.e. under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In practice, the two big parts of Business Finland are separated from each other again.

Coppola doesn’t seem to understand much about the decision.

“Business Finland was formed in order to be able to combine innovation and export promotion. This has been done for six years now, and there is evidence that it works.”

According to Kopola, 48 percent of the companies that have received Business Finland’s export promotion service have also received innovation funding.

According to Kopola, a change such as dividing functions is typically done because it generates more customer value, brings savings or implements some other strategy. In any case, there should be some clear reason for the change.

“We haven’t seen any evidence that any of this would improve with this change,” says Kopola.

Kopola states that in the corporate world, a significant restructuring of operations would be preceded by a considerable investigation, due diligencewhere the arrangement’s expenses and possible savings are reviewed.

In the case of Business Finland, according to Kopola, there is no such calculation that would say that the separation of functions will truly bring savings.

“Our belief is that this will become more expensive.”

According to Kopola, the change process is also becoming long and difficult for Business Finland’s personnel. According to Kopola, as a result of the transfer of foreign operations, 170 people will be transferred from one organization to another. He reminds that Business Finland has 37 branches in 32 countries.

“Of course, we will do everything we can to ensure that services are not interrupted. But people are people, and when they start fearing for their jobs, things start happening. If such [muutos] want to do, I think it should be planned carefully and done at a time when it is possible.”

CEO Nina Kopola praises Business Finland’s atmosphere.

Coppola another major upheaval took place during the period at the head of Business Finland: the unexpectedly escalated coronavirus shook the basic pillars of the entire society in March 2020.

The state decided to support companies in the first instance with the development support distributed by Business Finland, which in 2020 was distributed over one billion euros to approximately 20,000 projects.

Criticism has been aroused, among other things, by the fact that support intended for development projects was also received by companies that were not actually among the worst sufferers of the corona crisis.

Kopola defends support and Business Finland’s performance. He reminds us that society closed down suddenly, and no one really knew what would happen next.

“In that situation, Business Finland was able to set up two new financial tools in less than a week. I don’t think it’s bad [suorituksena].”

As Kopola likes to say, the support distributed by Business Finland was not free cost support, but paid development support. It means that a clear plan had to be shown for the use of the money.

“Companies developed products, digitalization and their operating methods. I remember saying then in the hottest times that it can be a bad thing for 20,000 companies to somehow develop their operations?”

Kopola also wants to remind you that the development projects of the companies that received cost support have been monitored afterwards. The subsidy has also been recovered if the actions according to the plans had not actually been carried out.

“We’ve had a pretty good Savotta in going through their project reports. We have had additional resources go through those reports, and some have ended up in recovery.”

On a general level, Kopola states that individual failures can be tolerated for companies receiving support. Applying for subsidies on false grounds is fraud, but bankruptcies, for example, are part of business life.

“Of course, you can ask if you were too trusting then. But we have to be at the forefront where private money doesn’t dare to be yet. Where renewal is stronger.”

Last In recent years, a couple of cases have also come to light in which employees of Business Finland or its subsidiaries operating abroad are suspected of having misused taxpayers’ money for a total of millions of euros.

The suspected abuses took place before Coppola’s time, but came to light during his era.

“Processes have been changed and inspections have been increased so that this kind of thing never happens again. There is no way to defend these cases. We will do everything we can to get as much of the money stolen from the previous organization as possible through completely criminal activities.”

Before after moving to the state service, Kopola had a long career in the corporate world. He is especially remembered for the fiber manufacturer Suomi, whose CEO he was in 2011–2018.

Now Kopola says that the management of the organization itself and many of the contents have been quite similar in the current position to what they were in the corporate world before.

According to Nina Kopola, after five years is a good time for a change.

“I have always believed in product development and innovation in the business world as a means of differentiating the company. It has been really interesting to see those things from the state’s side as well.”

Kopola also praises Business Finland’s atmosphere, where we are “working in Finland”.

“It really is like this, even though it may sound like a story. The biggest difference [yritysmaailmaan] has been that people here are terribly committed to the work they do. They see it as so meaningful. It has been wonderful to be a part of it.”

Coppola the Minister of Economic Affairs was elected as his successor in July by Wille Rydman (ps) acted as a special assistant Lassi Noponen. The appointment has been publicly accused of being political.

“I believe that the process has been similar to when I was elected. I believe that the procedure has been done properly,” says Kopola.

What advice would Kopola give to his successor?

“Head cold. There are both more difficult and rewarding things ahead.”

What will Kopola himself do next?

“There is nothing to disclose to the public. This is where a new phase of life begins. Five years is the general length of time for a CEO, so now is a good time for this change.”