Business Finland | About 40 people applied for the position of general manager

Among the applicants are the current CEO Nina Kopola and member of the management team Risto Vuohelainen.

Transport- and approximately 40 applicants are seeking the position of CEO of Business Finland under the Ministry of Communications, according to a document obtained by STT. Among the applicants are the current CEO of Business Finland Nina Kopola and a member of the management team Risto Vuohelainen.

Other applicants include, among others, the director of skills and innovation affairs of the Finnish Confederation of Finnish Business Riikka Heikinheimoformer CEO of the state-owned company Arctia and Nurminen Logistics Tero Vaurastedirector of Labore Mika Maliranta and a consultant who worked as Sitra’s theme director Mari Pantsar.

Business Finland was born in 2018 from the merger of Finpro, which offers internationalization, investment and tourism promotion services, and Tekes, which offers innovation financing. 760 experts work in the organization in Finland and around the world.