Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/17/2024 – 12:10

The death of presenter and businessman Silvio Santos, this morning, in São Paulo, had a great impact on the political and economic environment, with the country’s main authorities expressing solidarity with the family.

On his profile on the social network X, formerly known as Twitter, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva highlighted the career of the communicator, who began his professional life as a street vendor and became the owner of the SBT television network, as well as companies in various sectors. The president also highlighted the presenter’s work as a television presenter and stressed that “he was one of the best-known and most beloved people in our country.”

Also on social media, the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira, said that Brazil has lost one of its greatest communicators. “His personal, family and professional trajectory is an example for all Brazilians.”

Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco highlighted that the magnitude achieved by Silvio Santos’ charisma, versatility and talent made him indispensable as one of the greatest entertainment communicators. “Brazil bids farewell this Saturday to Silvio Santos, the greatest name in Brazilian television,” he said in a statement.

The president of the Brazilian Supreme Court (STF), Luiz Roberto Barroso, highlighted that Silvio Santos has a successful business story that will always be an example. “An entrepreneur who, from scratch, created one of the largest television stations in the country. He will leave an eternal mark on Brazilian communication due to his unique connection with the public that has spanned generations.”

Other Supreme Court justices also expressed their condolences over the death of Silvio Santos. Justice Alexandre Moraes said in a statement that the presenter was “hard-working, competent and visionary, who always knew how to communicate – generation after generation – with all Brazilians with sincerity, joy and, above all, great humility.”

Minister Luiz Fux emphasized that through his communication, the communicator Santos made the Brazilian public fully enjoy their right to happiness. “He was always smiling. He nourished Brazilians with the feeling of Sunday joy that led families to gather to watch him.”

The president of the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), Aloizio Mercadante, highlighted Silvio Santos’ charisma and entrepreneurship. “He was one of those responsible for the consolidation of television in Brazil, especially after the creation of SBT, which became the second largest broadcaster in the country,” he said.

The National Federation of Capitalization (FenaCap) also expressed its sadness at the loss of the businessman and highlighted the presenter’s work in the capitalization segment with Tele Sena. “With his Tele Sena and the association of Liderança Capitalização with Fenacap, Silvio Santos was a pioneer in promoting titles and disseminating their relevance for the country.”

In expressing its regret over the death of Silvio Santos, the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) highlighted that the speaker was an artist with multiple talents, a natural communicator, who leaves a legacy to the country that will never be forgotten.