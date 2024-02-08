From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 02/08/2024 – 12:40

Companies sought more credit in 2023 (1.8%) than in the previous year, when a decline of 0.2% was recorded. This is what the data from the Serasa Experian Company Demand Indicator for Credit pointed out. Large companies boosted the index and closed the year with an increase of 12.5% ​​in the search for financial resources.

“We ended the year with a slight increase, reversing the 0.2% drop recorded in 2022. It is worth highlighting that the positive movement of the indicator was thanks to the performance observed in the second half, since in the first half of 2023 it accumulated a drop of 3 .5%. Its recovery, then, was followed by the beginning of interest reductions by the Central Bank, starting in August, which began to encourage companies to exchange (or try, at least) old and more expensive debts for deficits new and cheaper”, says Serasa Experian economist, Luiz Rabi.

In the comparison by sector, “Other”, which includes companies in the “Primary”, “Financial” and “Third Sector” segments, was the one that demanded the most credit during the year (9.6%), followed by “Commerce” and “Services ”, both with 1.8%, and “Industry” (0.7%).

MT companies were the ones that demanded the most for credit in 2023

In the evaluation by Federative Units (UFs), Mato Grosso (7.8%) led the ranking in the search for credit in 2023, followed by Mato Grosso do Sul (7.0%) and Santa Catarina (6.3%). The most significant declines were in the states of Sergipe (-2.0%), Alagoas (-4.3%) and Amapá (-4.5%).