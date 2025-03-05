The term Bond guards He was coined by economist Ed Yardeni. It refers to the fact that if the tax and monetary authorities do not correctly regulate the economy, investors will do so in the bond market. It is therefore a way of pointing out the risk of liquidation in sovereign bonds. The fact is that in the period of great economic moderation that followed the Shocks Inflationaries of the early 80s, except in economies with problems, bond guards were rarely seen. But they returned in the post -covid inflationary period and are currently increasingly concerned about deficit in developed economies – especially in the US and Europe – because governments have requested a lot of money and are very leveraged, without being considered to reduce spending.

Fortunately for investors in fixed income, there is a corner that offers security margin against the risks that accumulate in sovereign debt: business debt.

At first glance, it is contrary to intuition. Sovereign debt, at least in developed markets, represents risk -free profitability, with respect to which other fixed income instruments provide additional profitability. On the other hand, the business debt historically has been considered an asset exposed to the risk of default. Actually from 1980 The default rate in business debt with credit grade grade rating – high quality – has been less than 0.1 %, practically zeroapproximately the same as the sovereign of developed economies.

In spite of this, the business debt of investment has provided greater profitability to expiration than the sovereign debt, a premium. In the US it has been on average just under 1.49 % since 2015. Even currentessentially to assume the same amount of risk. It’s a mattress.

The investigation shows that the bad news of government finances make the expiration of expiration of sovereign bonds increase, including those of the US Treasury, the most liquid market in the world. However, in emerging markets high quality business debt usually offers less profitability to expiration than the sovereign of the country. It makes sense, because these are companies with global operations and wide sources of foreign exchange, who often find it easier to pay their debts than to countries that depend on the exports of a single product.

Expiration profitability difference

The fact is that even in France the profitability of the debt issued by companies such as the Sanofi Pharmaceutics or that of consumer goods L’Oreal have recently been reduced below that offered by the country’s bonds for the same expiration.

It is true that the assessments in business debt are very tight. But business benefits remain solid and healthy balances, while government finances seem vulnerable. In addition, the issuance of business debt has been much more moderate than the sovereign. In this state of things, investors are currently less focused on the differentials of expiration profitability than when the profitability of sovereign debt came almost zero. It is also true that when national governments need money they can tax companies. But these are experts in transferring their businesses to minor tax jurisdictions and governments are at risk of harming their tax collectionespecially if internal economic activity is depressed.

Moreover, credit investors have recently observed resistance in disturbances with Trump administration tariff ads and in the liquidation of actions of the Nasdaq technological index. It is attributable to the solidity of the flows of benefits and balances of companies. Keep in mind that the increase in business indebtedness of the last decades has gone largely parallel to that of benefits and, more importantly, of cash free flow, which guarantees the payment of the debt with income. On the contrary, the increase in sovereign debt has quickly exceeded that of GDP. Even in high profitability business debt –peor credit rating – there are low default rates. Although they have increased something, they have also attracted investors, facilitating their return to expiration.

There is always a risk of Black Swansimpossible to anticipate, which can affect the strongest markets. But as long as they do not occur, the credit offers greater profitability than the sovereign debt for an equivalent risk in the case of investment grade, a relatively safe port of opportunities – more diversified very diversified – in case of turbulence caused by the governments themselves.