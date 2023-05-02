Business deals | With the purchase of Rovio, the creator of Sonic the Hedgehog reaches out of Japan and into mobile phones

Haruki Satomi, CEO of Sega Sammy, who visited Helsinki, said that discussions with Rovio already started last summer.

Japanese Sega executives’ blue Sonic the Hedgehog hoodies.

The red Angry Birds hoodies of the Finnish Rovio managers.

The joint press conference of Rovio and Sega on Tuesday morning at Helsinki’s Epicenter building focused on the benefits of the union of the blue and red brands.

Japanese gaming giant In mid-April, Sega made a takeover bid for Rovio. During this time, the companies have continued to get to know each other. The offer period ended today and Rovio’s board of directors still recommends the sale to the shareholders.

Sega and Rovio’s discussions about cooperation had already started in June 2022.

“We have always had the challenge of reaching the global market. We initially discussed the related cooperation. It wasn’t about a business deal yet,” Sega’s chief operating officer and head of consumer games Shuji Utsumi told.

After the first video call, the heads of the companies met each other in Japan, when Rovio’s CEO Alexandre Pelletier- Normand visited there in the fall.

“I already went to Helsinki last year and went to dinner and sauna with Alex. We also discussed Kim [Rovion hallituksen puheenjohtaja Kim Ignatius] with. The sauna experience was great, I loved it”, CEO of Sega Haruki Satomi warmed up the Finnish audience in his speech.

The companies have not yet announced the details and concrete plans of the future merger. The offer document containing the detailed information of the offer is scheduled to be published on Friday. The acquisition is expected to be confirmed by the beginning of July.

Sega is offering a price of 9.25 euros per share for Rovio’s shares. The total value of the offer is approximately EUR 706 million.

“Sega also has an animation studio and a toy company. For years, we have made popular animation series in Japan. Sonic movies have been a success for us,” Shuji Utsumi said.

Segan the strongest brand in games and the entertainment industry is the blue hedgehog character Sonic the Hedgehog. Like Angry Birds, it has been harnessed not only for games but also for movies and related products, which have made the brand famous in recent years as well.

“This is Sega’s challenge,” said Utsumi, however, showing an image of the distribution of Sega’s revenue across different game platforms and markets.

Sega is the world’s 15th largest game company and is particularly strong in Japan and the game console market. Instead, the company’s foothold in mobile games or in Western countries has been much weaker.

Mobile games account for about 38 percent of Sega’s revenue, but only 12 percent of that comes from outside Japan. After the Rovio deal, the share of revenue from foreign mobile games would rise to 45 percent.

The most important reason for Sega to do the acquisition is that, with the help of the transaction, Sega can expand in Europe and the United States and gain world-class know-how in making mobile games.

Also according to Sega’s financial report published on Friday the goal is to bring Sega’s current and new game brands to the global mobile game market with the help of Rovio.

Sega also mentions Rovio’s game development platform Beacon, which is a toolkit developed by Rovio from mobile game development to publishing, updating and operation. It gives the technical capabilities that Sega lacks in mobile games.

At the same time, Sega sees an opportunity to expand Rovio’s Angry Birds games to new platforms, utilizing Sega’s strengths on game consoles, for example.

In January the Israeli Playtika made an offer for Rovio at a price of 9.05 euros per share. After Playtika’s offer, the company started a strategic analysis of purchase offers for the company.

“During the investigation, we analyzed alternatives for the shareholders, Rovio and the people of Rovio. The options included a business acquisition and we talked to several potential partners. Naturally, one option was to continue as an independent company,” said Kim Ignatius, chairman of the board.

Finally, during the process, it became clear, according to him, that Sega and Rovio would be strong together, and that the merger of the companies would bring synergistic benefits.

“In Japanese there is a word omotenashi. It describes hospitality and treating a guest with mutual respect. Sega respects Rovio in the same way,” Haruki Satomi described the future relationship.

Haruki Satomi succeeded his father as CEO of the Sega Sammy Holdings Group in 2021. Haruki Satomi grew into his role within the family company since 2004, first as the head of the company’s US operations and most recently as the company’s chief operating officer.

In Helsinki, Satomi recalled that he was in the United States just when Rovio’s Angry Birds made a breakthrough in 2009. At that time, Apple’s own application store, which had just started, laid the foundation for the rise of the mobile game market.

“Sega released Monkey Ball at the time, but Angry Birds became much more popular. I was a little sad about it then. I saw everyone playing Angry Birds in the US. Now we are excited when Rovio joins the Sega family,” says Satomi.

Finns and Japanese also share a strong family background. The founder is behind Rovio Niklas Hed as well as his uncle, who financed the company for a long time Kaj Hedwhose family’s investment companies have been Rovio’s largest owner.

According to Haruki Satomi, this is one feature that unites the companies’ culture.

Haruki Satomi’s father Hajime Satomi founded Sammy Corporation in 1975. The company rose to prominence in Japan in the 1970s and 1980s by producing popular arcade machines (pachinko and pachislots).

It is a combination of a Japanese pinball machine and a slot machine. Nowadays there are digital versions of it, but often arcades have gaming machines that work with small metal balls.

In 2004, Sammy expanded into the video game business and bought Sega.

Sega started in 1960 and also had a background in arcade machines. In 1983, the company released its first home game console, the SG-1000 device.

The first Sonic the Hedgehog adventure in the gaming world appeared in 1991, a couple of years after Sega had listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

According to Haruki Satomi, the group has bought around ten different gaming companies worldwide over the years.

“Since then they have all grown. Especially Creative Assembly, which at the time of the acquisition was only a small office with 60 employees. Now there are 800 of them and it is one of the biggest game studios in Britain,” says Satomi.

Creative Assembly is known for the Total War computer game. Another British game studio bought by Sega is Sports Interactive, known for the football game Football Manager.

“We respect the studios’ independence and brand,” says Satomi.

United of Sega Sammy Holdings’ turnover a little less than a quarter came from gaming machines in the last fiscal year. Arcade operations have been on the decline in recent years, but in 2020–2021 it took a hard hit due to the corona pandemic.

In the fiscal year ending in March 2023, Sega Sammy Holdings’ turnover was 320 billion yen, or about 2.14 billion euros. It made an operating profit of around 200 million euros. The company’s turnover returned to a small increase after the downturn caused by the corona pandemic.

According to the estimate of the financial magazine Forbes, Hajime Satomi’s wealth is worth 1.4 billion dollars. Father Satomi is still the chairman of the group’s board of directors.

Stake published its interim report for January–March on Friday.

In the beginning of the year, the company’s turnover decreased by 10.5 percent compared to the same time of the previous year and was 76 million euros.

The beginning of the previous year was stronger thanks to the then released Angry Birds Journey game. because of the game release, there were also higher marketing costs last year, which means that Rovio’s user acquisition investments are now smaller than before.

Rovio’s biggest game at the beginning of the year was Angry Birds Dream Blast, whose gross sales increased by as much as 67.7 percent to almost 25 million euros.

The group’s operating profit increased slightly to 8.8 million euros and the operating profit margin increased to 11.6 percent from 8.8 percent the previous year.