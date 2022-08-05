Business deals | Twitter is denying Elon Musk’s claims that he was “tricked” into signing a $44 billion deal

Twitter wants to complete the acquisition and make Elon Musk pay the promised $44 billion. Elon Musk has started a counterclaim.

Billionaire Elon Musk accuses Twitter of fraud in the drafting of the acquisition agreement, the news agencies AFP and Reuters report based on court documents.

Twitter and Musk are about to end up in court because Musk doesn’t want to buy the company for $44 billion. First, Twitter announced that it would sue Musk in an attempt to complete the acquisition.

Last week it was reported that Musk has raised counterclaim against Twitter. Musk’s counterclaim was submitted to a court in the state of Delaware, where Twitter had also filed its lawsuit.

Now part of the counterclaim has been made public. It shows Musk’s claims and Twitter’s responses to them.

To court according to the filed documents, Musk claims Twitter misled him about the company’s core businesses in order to get Musk to agree to the acquisition.

Musk claims that Twitter significantly inflated the numbers when telling how many of the service’s users can be shown ads. According to Musk, Twitter embellished its figures ahead of the bearish market in order to make the deal happen.

“When the long bull market was ending and the low tide was starting, Twitter knew that if Musk and his representatives were given the information they requested, it would be revealed that Twitter has been swimming naked,” says Musk’s counterclaim.

Twitter denies Musk’s claims, saying they are “as implausible and untrue as they sound.” According to the company, Musk has not presented any evidence to support his claims.

“According to Musk, he – a multi-company billionaire who has numerous bankers and lawyers as advisers – was duped by Twitter into signing a $44 billion deal,” Twitter states in its own response to the court.

“Musk’s rebuttals, based on distortion, misrepresentation, and outright deception, change nothing,” Twitter says.

Elon Musk’s and Twitter’s takeover story has been the most extraordinary from the very beginning. Musk offered to buy Twitter in April. Twitter’s board reacted negatively to the matter, but ultimately decided to accept the offer.

Just a few weeks later, Musk said he was suspending the acquisition. In July, he canceled it entirely.

According to Musk, Twitter had materially violated the agreement related to the transaction by, among other things, firing staff and making misleading statements about the number of bot accounts.

Twitter announced that it will sue Musk in an attempt to force him to pay the agreed purchase price. Experts have estimated that Twitter is in a strong position in the lawsuit.

The trial on the matter will begin in October. Twitter had hoped for an accelerated processing of the matter. The decision on the schedule was a victory for it, even though the company had hoped that the trial would start already in September. Musk, on the other hand, hoped that the trial would only start in February.