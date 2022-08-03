Business deals | Twitter has subpoenaed Elon Musk’s financiers as witnesses in its lawsuit – the purpose is to find out if Musk himself tried to water down the funding he received for the deal

According to legal experts, Twitter is now trying to find evidence that Musk himself tried to dilute the funding he collected for the giant store.

Social media company Twitter has subpoenaed several banks and individuals as witnesses in its lawsuit against the billionaire Elon Musk against, says the news agency Reuters.

Twitter and Musk are about to end up in court in October, because Musk is trying to get out of the 44 billion dollar contract, which is supposed to buy the company.

According to legal experts, Twitter is now trying to find evidence that Musk himself tried to dilute the funding he collected for the giant store. According to Reuters, experts estimate that Twitter is also trying to clarify why Musk is really trying to get out of the contract with the challenges.

Professor of Law, University of Connecticut Minor Myers tells Reuters that Twitter suspects Musk tried to destroy the entire deal behind the scenes.

According to experts interviewed by Reuters, Musk cannot be forced to carry out the deal if the financing he obtained for it collapses, unless he himself is to blame for the disappearance of the financing.

Reuters According to Twitter, Twitter has sent subpoenas to, among other things, the units of the major bank Morgan Stanley, the investors who were with Musk in the business transaction, and Musk’s advisors.

In the challenges, Twitter seeks documents and messages concerning the business transaction between Twitter and Musk, its financing or information from Twitter’s so-called bot accounts.

According to Reuters, Twitter also wants information on the effects of changes in the share price of the electric car manufacturer Tesla on the acquisition. Musk is the CEO of Tesla and a large part of his fortune is tied up in the car company’s shares.

Tesla’s share price has fallen by almost 15 percent this year. At its worst, the decline has been significantly steeper than now, as the stock has risen by more than 32 percent over the past month.

of Twitter and Musk’s dispute is probably the strangest business deals of the year. Musk offered to buy the company in April. At first, Twitter’s board, which had a negative attitude towards the offer, decided to accept the offer towards the end of the month.

In May, just a few weeks later, Musk announced that he was putting the deal on hold, and in July, he announced that he was canceling it entirely.

In his opinion, Twitter had materially violated the agreement related to the transaction, among other things, by firing staff and making misleading statements about the number of bot accounts.

Twitter, on the other hand, announced that it would sue Musk and thereby try to force him to pay the agreed purchase price. Experts have estimated that Twitter is in a strong position in the lawsuit.

Twitter already won the first intermediate stage of the dispute, when the trial was set for October. Twitter had hoped for an accelerated processing of the matter. The decision was a victory for it, even though the company had hoped that the trial would start already in September. Musk, on the other hand, hoped that the trial would only start in February.