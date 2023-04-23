Business deals | The threats to the economy materialized, there was a 2,000 billion dollar collapse in corporate acquisitions

Trading froze in the second half of last year. As the money remained idle, the buying power of the big private equity investors soared to an all-time high of $3.7 trillion by the end of the year.

With the big ones at the end of 2022, private equity investors had more funds allocated for investment, i.e. so-called “dry powder” than ever before, even though the global M&A market slumped significantly last year, according to the American Bain & Company annual statement of the world’s business deals.

The previous report showed that institutional investors had committed $3.4 trillion to funds investing in OTC buyouts.

At the end of 2022, that amount of money had grown to 3,700 billion dollars.

Depending on the comparison method, the amount would be enough for 3–5 years of acquisitions at the level of 2019, even if investors did not give a single dollar of new money to these funds.

Bain & Company lists mutual company acquisitions and mergers as well In its Global M&A Report. Mergers and acquisitions of companies are called strategic business deals (Mergers & Acquisitions), and they are treated separately in the statistics.

When these strategic business-to-business deals and deals made by venture capitalists are added together, we arrive at a value of $3.8 trillion for last year’s acquisitions.

It is more than two thousand billion less than the record year of 2021, when business transactions were made in the world for a total of 5,900 billion dollars.

Director of Bain’s Finland office Jani Kelloniemi admits that the fall was drastic.

“But the long-term trend is still above 2020,” Kelloniemi says.

Jani Kelloniemi, director of the Finnish office of consulting company Bain & Company.

“In 2008, acquisitions were made for a thousand billion dollars, now the amount was almost four times higher,” he compares.

I bathed the report shows that the beginning of 2022 heralded yet another peak year for business deals, but the second half of the year was miserable.

Companies in mergers between, or so-called strategic acquisitions, trading accelerated worldwide until May, says Kelloniemi.

“The music continued until June, but after the summer holidays the world looked completely different,” Kelloniemi sums up the feelings.

Then the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision in mid-June silenced trading.

The decrease in business acquisitions in the latter half of the year is partly explained by the fact that bank-led acquisition financing stopped when interest rates rose.

In long merger negotiations, banks often have to commit to a locked interest rate at the beginning of the negotiations.

When interest rates started to rise, banks suffered significant losses.

For example, the news agency Bloomberg is evaluatedthat American banks suffered losses of more than a billion dollars in the spring when financing the 15 billion dollar sale of the cloud service company Citrix.

Bain’s report also shows that the spac companies that were in fashion in 2021 (sspecial purpose acquisition companies) popularity collapsed.

In these listed “surprise bag” companies, investors put their money in the hands of shell companies of well-known investors in order for them to buy into the company some promising non-listed company.

in Nordic countries the number and total value of buy-out deals increased last year. Buy-out funds buy unlisted companies or their parts either together with the former management or without the participation of the former management. Funds can also buy companies off the stock exchange.

Finland and the Nordic countries are such small markets that even a few large stores can significantly change the figures of one year, Kelloniemi says.

“Activity is on the rise. Last year, we didn’t see any megadeals,” Kelloniemi explains the numbers.

When Bain & Company published its M&A report last year, the world was recovering from the pandemic.

Since then, various new uncertainty factors that weaken the predictability of the economy have come from more sources than in decades.

“The geopolitical environment, the exit of the Russian and Ukrainian markets, supply factor availability challenges, energy concerns, inflation, central banks’ interest rate decisions and thereby changes in the value of listed companies, the availability of debt and the deterioration of the real economy”, partner of Bain & Company’s Finnish office Pury Vauramo list.

“At the beginning of 2022, none of this was a threat. Now they have been realized.”

“Many investment professionals face inflation and increased interest rates for the first time in their working career. I myself was just starting my career when Lehman collapsed in 2008,” says Bain & Company partner Pyry Vauramo.

At the same time, the structures of companies are being shaken by the technological and digital revolution, requirements related to the environment, social responsibility and governance, and the compulsion of the green transition.

“In this case, it is difficult to make short-term predictions about the future or valuation of business acquisitions,” says Kelloniemi.

Typically the funds invest the money they receive from investors in well under five years from the issuance of the commitments.

80 percent of institutional investors are either maintaining or increasing their investments in buyout funds. The information appears from a survey conducted by Bain & Company at the end of 2022.

The reason is that, in the light of historical returns, such “alternative investments” have yielded clearly better than the central stock market indices of the USA, Europe or Asia used as benchmarks.

According to Bain’s comparison, such M&A investments beat stock indexes in both a one-year and a 20-year review period.

According to Vauramo, approximately 90 percent of the investments made in companies outside the stock exchange are made by institutional investors such as pension companies.

Over According to the survey, private individuals owning $100,000 in investment assets have roughly the same amount of investment assets as institutional investors in total – and among them, private individuals owning investment assets of more than one million dollars account for a good half, says Vauramo.

“If, as investment products develop, these investment assets are directed more and more towards alternative investments such as buy-out funds, the growth of the capital investment industry may very well continue in the long term,” Vauramo estimates.

Alternative investments are exactly those companies outside the stock exchange or to be bought off the stock exchange, which are managed by various capital investment funds.

According to Bain’s report, alternative investments have so far been made by private investors, mainly “ultra-rich” individuals owning more than 30 million dollars or investment organizations of such families.

Capital investors are looking for undervalued companies whose earnings they believe they can turn into an increase with their actions, after which the company will either be sold to the next group of investors or listed as a stock exchange company.

The valuation of the company bought in global buy-out targets last year was 10.7 times the company’s EBITDA, while it was 11.9 the year before.

The EBITDA tells you how much money is left when only the company’s operating expenses are deducted from the turnover, but not, for example, depreciation and financial expenses.

In the United States, valuation coefficients in last year’s buy-out deals surprisingly even rose.

“The reason was that the purchases targeted 2022 better quality companies. And there was so much money on the market,” Kelloniemi says.

Companies in strategic acquisitions, on the other hand, prices often fell at the same pace as stock market prices.

Kelloniemi says that last year’s valuation levels in these acquisitions were already the lowest in ten years relative to EBITDA.

Valuation levels have weakened the most in growth companies in the technology and healthcare sectors, whose value has been calculated mainly on the basis of their future cash flows.

When interest rates rise, the value of today’s future cash flows decreases.

Vauramon According to the M&A market, there is a certain degree of problem of matching.

The rise in interest rates has reduced the value of many listed companies, and at the same time companies owned by funds do not want to be listed on the stock exchange at a lower price. If these companies need additional financing, the former owners often prefer to handle the financing from their own funds rather than letting new owners in at a reduced price.

Vauramo predicts that sellers and buyers of unlisted companies will not find a common understanding of the right price level as long as the prices of listed companies’ shares fluctuate a lot, i.e. volatility is high.

“The seller thinks that there is a temporary dip in prices. The buyer, on the other hand, does not want to pay yesterday’s price if the prices have fallen.”

Kelloniemi predicts that the uncertain times in the M&A market will continue for some time.

“Uncertainty comes from so many places that it’s hard to see that the problems will be solved. Of course, it may be clearer at the end of the year.”