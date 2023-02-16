Business deals | The Norwegians made a purchase offer for the cyber security company Nixu

Norwegian DNV has made a EUR 98 million purchase offer for all Nixu shares.

Norwegian the classification and risk management company DNV has made a purchase offer for the Finnish cyber security company Nixu.

The offer applies to all shares and options of Nixu listed on the stock exchange. DNV would be buying shares at a price of 13 euros. At Wednesday’s closing price, Nixu’s share cost 7.78 euros.

In total, the purchase offer would be around EUR 98 million. Currently, Nixu’s market value on the Helsinki stock exchange is less than 60 million euros.

Nixu’s management is sympathetic to DNV’s offer. Nixu’s board members have unanimously decided to recommend accepting the offer.

“As part of Nixu’s strategy work, we considered various future options. We felt that of these options, DNV would provide the best foundation for future growth,” says Nixu’s board chairman Jari Niska in the bulletin.

CEO of Nixu Teemu Salmi states that the companies have similar Nordic roots and a background in the “business of trust”.

Owned by the Det Norske Veritas foundation, DNV has operations in more than a hundred countries, for example in the shipping, energy and health industries.