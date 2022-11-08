Business deals | The EU Commission starts an investigation into Microsoft’s intention to buy the game company Activision Blizzard

The Commission is concerned that the acquisition will reduce competition in both the games and operating system markets.

European the commission says it will start an investigation into software giant Microsoft’s intention to buy game company Activision Blizzard.

Microsoft publicly A US$69 billion takeover bid for Activision Blizzard in January. Activision Blizzard is known Call of Duty – as a game series developer.

In its announcement, the Commission warns that the merger may reduce competition.

“The goal is to ensure that the gaming ecosystem remains vibrant for the benefit of users. Our study evaluates how the acquisition affects the game supply chain,” says the EU’s competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager in the bulletin.

Commission according to preliminary research results, the acquisition would significantly reduce competition in both the distribution of console and PC games and the market for operating systems for PC machines.

The Commission is particularly concerned that Microsoft would close competitors’ access to Activision Blizzard’s most popular so-called AAA games, such as Call of Duty to the game.

In the gaming industry, AAA game means a product with a bigger development and marketing budget than other products.

The commission says based on its preliminary investigations that Microsoft has the ability and possible financial incentive to prevent or hinder the activities of competing game distributors.

Microsoft has the same ability and incentive to limit the distribution of Activision Blizzard’s games also on operating systems other than its own Windows, the commission believes.

Microsoft develops, publishes and distributes games for PCs, mobile devices and game consoles. In addition, the company manufactures Xbox game consoles.

By buying Activision Blizzard, Microsoft is trying to create the world’s third largest gaming company by revenue.

The Japanese Sony, which manufactures the Playstation console that competes with the Xbox, has been particularly concerned about the acquisition.

Microsoft tells the news agency Reuters that it intends to cooperate with the commission in the investigation.

A spokesperson for the company said that the company is committed to releasing games on the same day for both Xbox and Playstation. According to the spokesperson, Microsoft wants to increase player access to games, not decrease.

The Commission said that it will issue a decision on the approval of the acquisition by March 23, 2023.

The British competition authority is also investigating the acquisition. Britain has the same type of competition concerns as the Commission.