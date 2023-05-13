Business deals | The 28-year-old billionaire bought the financial magazine Forbes

Technology entrepreneur Austin Russell bought an 82 percent stake in Forbes. According to the WSJ, the price of the deal was almost 800 million dollars.

A technology company Founder of Luminar Austin Russell, 28, has announced that he has bought a majority stake in the well-known US financial magazine Forbes. The matter was reported on Saturday morning Finnish time, for example The Wall Street Journal and Reuters news agency.

Russell bought an 82 percent stake in Forbes. According to the WSJ, the price of the deal was almost 800 million dollars, or 731 million euros.

The remaining minority stake remains with Hong Kong-based Integrated Whale Investments, Forbes’ parent company.

Luminar Technologies, founded by Austin Russell from California, develops, among other things, lidar light radar systems that can be used in self-driving cars. The company’s listing on the stock exchange in December 2020 made the then 25-year-old Russell the world’s youngest self-made billionaire.

In the year Founded in 1917, Forbes is one of the world’s best-known and largest financial magazines. It is known, among other things, for its annual lists of the world’s richest people.

Forbes is also published in local versions in many countries. The Finnish version was founded in 2017, but its publication ended due to many problems – such as termination of deliveries – after the very next year. The legend of SK Media Oy, which published Forbes Finland under license, ended once and for all to bankruptcy in 2019.