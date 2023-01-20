Business deals | Rovio confirms that it has received a purchase offer – a premium of approximately 60 percent

Finnish company Rovio Entertainment confirms that it has received a purchase offer from Playtika Holding.

On Thursday, Playtika published a statement about the purchase offer for Rovio. In the offer, it offers to pay a price of EUR 9.05 per share for Rovio’s shares. The price is about a 60 percent premium compared to Thursday’s closing price of Rovio’s share.

The offer is provisional for the time being.

“Rovio is not currently negotiating with Playtika. Rovio’s board will evaluate the preliminary proposal and decide whether to proceed with it, and how,” Rovio said in its press release on Friday morning.

The news is updated.