Business deals | Oura buys Proxy, which specializes in digital identity

Oura’s purpose is to integrate Proxy’s technology into its products so that in the future, Oura’s smart ring can be used to pay for products or open home doors.

Smart ring maker Oura Health says it is buying Proxy, which specializes in the development of an American digital identity platform.

Oura does not state the transaction amount in its announcement. The founders and employees of Proxy will become employees of Oura after the transaction is completed.

The deal includes Proxy’s identity technology and the company’s portfolio of smart ring patents. The patents concern, among other things, distance shopping.

Proxy’s identity technology makes it possible to develop different digital keys, payment cards and IDs for mobile devices. Oura’s smart rings can therefore be used to pay for products, open home doors or identify yourself in the future.

Recently, Proxy has been working to develop its smartphone-friendly technology into smart rings and other wearable smart devices.

CEO of Oura Tom Hale says in the release that the company’s goal is to integrate digital identity technology into Oura’s current devices and software.

Wow said last month that its products will be sold in the stores of the American consumer electronics chain Best Buy. This is the company’s first major sales contract with a retail chain in the United States.

Last fall, the company released a slightly redesigned model called Horizon of its third-generation smart ring. The model is more expensive than its predecessor.

More than a million pieces of Oura’s smart rings have been sold, the company said in March of last year.