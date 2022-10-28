Business deals | Nokian Tires is selling its Russian operations, there are still uncertainties associated with the transaction

Nokian Renkaat says it has signed an agreement to sell its Russian operations to the oil giant Tatnef. The debt-free purchase price is estimated to be around EUR 400 million.

Tire manufacturer Nokian Renkaat says it has concluded an agreement for the sale of the company’s Russian operations. The company announced its intention to sell at the end of June.

According to the company, it is selling its Russian operations to Tatneft, one of Russia’s largest oil and gas companies. The debt-free purchase price is estimated to be around EUR 400 million, but the company warns that cash assets, the amount of working capital and exchange rates will still affect the final purchase price.

The deal still requires the approval of the Russian authorities and “the fulfillment of other conditions”. According to Nokian Tires, this causes considerable uncertainty regarding the final date, price, conditions and implementation of the deal.

According to the company, for example, the seasonality of working capital and the timing of the transaction affect the value of the net assets located in Russia and Belarus and thereby the cash payment received from the transaction.

The third at the end of the quarter, Nokian Tires’ assets located in Russia and Belarus without taxes and financial items were a good 590 million euros, and net assets adjusted by net debt were a good 480 million euros.

Nokian Renkaide’s share price went up after the company announced the deal on Friday afternoon. A little after midnight, the company’s share price was up 1.54 percent.

Nokian Tires’ share price has fallen by around 65 percent since the beginning of this year.

Nokian Renkaat said in connection with its second quarter results announcement that it had made a good 300 million euros in value reductions and write-downs in the second quarter as part of its withdrawal from Russia.

However, according to the company, the final financial effects of the withdrawal can only be assessed after the deal is completed.

The company says that withdrawing from Russia will significantly affect its financial results. According to it, the end of tire imports from Russia will have a negative effect especially on sales in Central Europe in the next two to three years.

Last year, Russia’s share of Nokian Tires’ turnover was 20 percent. 80 percent of the company’s passenger car tires were manufactured in Russia. The company’s largest factory is located in St. Petersburg.

The company has been operating in Russia since 2005, and has more than 1,600 employees in the country. Last year, the company’s total number of personnel was approximately 4,900.