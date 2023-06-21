Business deals | FT: The EU starts investigating Adobe’s plan to buy the software company Figma

According to FT, the EU Commission is about to start an official investigation into Adobe’s Figma deal later this year.

European the competition authorities intend to investigate the US software company Adobe’s plan to buy the software company Figma, tells British newspaper Financial Times (FT).

According to the FT’s unnamed sources, the European Commission is preparing to launch a formal investigation into Adobe’s Figma deal later this year.

Adobe told in September of last year, that he agreed to buy Figma, which develops design software, for 20 billion dollars, or about 18 billion euros at the current exchange rate.

According to FT, the Commission is concerned that the acquisition would reduce innovation and raise software prices.

An EU investigation could take months, and could ultimately block the acquisition altogether.

Britain’s competition authority announced it would open a preliminary investigation into the deal last month.

Adobe, known for its Photoshop software, estimated last week that it will complete the Figma deal by the end of the year.

Figman developed software has been called “the mother of all applications” because a large part of digital applications and their user interfaces are designed with it.

Users of the software include user interface designers, graphic designers and application developers, and it is used by both small design offices and software giants like Microsoft.

Figma’s competitor is, among others, the Australian company Canva.